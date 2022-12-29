Read full article on original website
Meigs County deputies ask for public assistance to locate runaway teenager
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing teenager on probation through Meigs County Juvenile Court. Chloe King, 17, was last seen on South Second Avenue in Middleport, Ohio Saturday night about 10:30 p.m., according to a social media post from the Meigs County Sheriff's Office.
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue
(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
Fairfield County – One Arrested after Shots Fired in Lancaster
LANCASTER – On January 1, 2023, at approximately 1:07 a.m., Lancaster police officers were dispatched to J.D. Henderson’s Bar (204 South Columbus Street, Lancaster, Ohio, 43130), on report of a firearm being discharged. Officers responded to the scene and identified witnesses. During the course of the investigation, officers recovered information and several spent shell casings and developed a potential suspect and suspect vehicle that fled from the scene, along with a possible suspect location.
Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
18 arrested in Southern Ohio ‘Operation Silent Night’ drug, stolen property investigation
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A multi-county investigation in Ohio has led to 18 arrests, according to the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force. The Task Force says the month-long investigation “Operation Silent Night” led to several search warrants related to illegal narcotics, illegal firearms and stolen property. The Task Force focused on […]
Pleasants County Circuit Court files order injunction to tobacco and vape shop to stop business; issued by Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release on the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, an Order Granting Injunction and Filing of Petition for “A Tobacco & Vape LLC” has been filed by Pleasants County Circuit Court. The court directed the Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office to serve a copy of the order to the business Thursday.
“Operation Silent Night” nets arrests, drugs, guns, and stolen property
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — During the month of December, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force conducted a month-long operation called “Operation Silent Night” to target illegal activity such as drugs, guns, and stolen property in Pike, Ross, and Scioto Counties. The operation was carried out with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, including the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and Portsmouth Police Department.
Several Chillicothe top officials named personally in new lawsuit filing by city officer
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — An amended federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chillicothe, the city’s police department (CPD), the town’s mayor, police chief, three police captains, a former police chief, and the city’s safety director alleging racism and retaliation against minority police officers. The...
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
Road work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023
Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for the week of January 3, 2023 through January 6, 2023 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. Subcontractor work. Lane restriction. Junior Furnace-Powellsville Road (CR7) in Green Township at the 0.4-mile marker between...
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
Former Piketon police officer indicted on multiple charges
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, a seven-count indictment was returned by a Pike County Grand Jury against Cassandra Meinert, of Waverly. Meinert, who was formerly employed as a Piketon police officer, has been charged with theft in office, theft, and personated an officer. According to court records, the...
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
