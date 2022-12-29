ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NFL mock draft: 4 surprise teams should trade up for Bryce Young

Ahead of Bryce Young’s final game with Alabama, it’s not too early to look ahead to his pro prospects. The NFL Draft is just a few months away. Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud will battle it out in early 2023 to determine which quarterback is selected first overall, and which will be relegated to JUST a top-5 pick. Life is tough as a top QB prospect, isn’t it?
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Is Rudy Gobert playing vs Pistons?

The Minnesota Timberwolves welcome the Detroit Pistons to Target Center on New Year’s eve. There’s no better time for the league’s worst team to come to the Twin City, with the Wolves mired in an ugly five-game losing streak. Rudy Gobert didn’t suit up in Minnesota’s 123-114 road loss to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, sidelined by an illness. But is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Pistons?
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giannis Antetokounmpo practiced his free throws in front of his sons, and it was adorable

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo became the first NBA player since 1982 with back-to-back 40-point, 20-rebound performances. It helped the Bucks break their four-game losing streak, but it clearly wasn’t fully satisfactory for the two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo was 14-of-21 from the free-throw line, marking the second consecutive game in which he missed at least six free throws during the contest.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Spun

Report: Players From 1 NFL Team Not Happy With Coaching Staff Today

It's been a lost season for the Denver Broncos, who thought they would be competing for an AFC West title and possible Super Bowl. After trading for Russell Wilson, it seemed like the team had finally found its missing piece. Wilson, however, is one of the worst quarterbacks in the league this year and the team has already fired its head coach.
DENVER, CO
NBA

Chuck Checks In - 01.01.2023

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Cleveland 103 Bulls 102. (Bulls: 16-20, 9-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 21 pts. Cavs: LeVert: 23 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11. Cavs: Allen: 10. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan and Drummond each with 3. Cavs: Mitchell: 6. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley fires another savage shot at Chris Paul

Now that he has finally made up with Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley is moving full-time to a different blood nemesis. Appearing this week on Kevin Hart’s online series “Cold as Balls,” the Los Angeles Lakers guard Beverley spoke on his time across town with the LA Clippers. During his remarks, Beverley got in a diss... The post Patrick Beverley fires another savage shot at Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Trade Rumor Update: Washington Wizards

Cleaning the house could have awarded them a top pick in the next NBA Draft where all eyes are on a highly coveted player over in France, Victor Wembanyama. On the flip side, improving the team could have been a move that would have helped them immediately. Now that the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Bulls

The Cavaliers look to reverse a recent trend when they close out the 2022 calendar year – traveling to the Windy City for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Bulls. The Wine & Gold are riding a three-game losing skid into tonight’s contest – dropping a 135-126 decision on Thursday night in Indiana in their first road outing after a six-game home stand. The Pacers evened the season series in a back-and-forth game that featured 11 ties and 11 lead-changes, with Indy drilling 19 triples in the win. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 28 points and Jarrett Allen notched a double-double, but the Cavs are now allowing 126.0 points per over the three-game slide.
CHICAGO, IL

