PAWS: Reasons to celebrate
JACKSON, Wyo. — 2022 has been like no other year for PAWS. In addition to providing more than 700 local pet families with low-cost spay/neuter aid and financial assistance for critical veterinary care, PAWS acquired the Teton Valley Community Animal Shelter in Driggs, ID due to financial distress. As...
Broadening our conservation community
JACKSON, Wyo. — In 2022, the Jackson Hole Land Trust (JHLT) doubled down on the community-building power of protected open space. From growing the WYLD membership and programming exponentially to leveraging nationwide funding for conservation, the JHLT’s strategic efforts brought more people than ever to the table with a shared goal of protecting the places they love.
Year in Review: Buckrail’s top stories of 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — The curtain has nearly closed on 2022, and tomorrow we will enter a year anew. But before the clock strikes midnight, Buckrail takes a moment to reflect on some of the year’s biggest headlines. Journey with us as we take a walk down memory lane.
Town Hall offices closed Jan. 2
JACKSON, Wyo. — Town Hall offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 8 a.m, the Town of Jackson announced via press release. According to the town, law enforcement partners will be out in full...
Canceled: Expect delays at WY22/WY390 junction
WILSON, Wyo. — Traffic is backed up at the intersection of WY22 and WY390 this morning, Dec. 30. Travel lanes on 22 and 390 headed towards Jackson are backed up. Wyoming Department of Transportation sent an alert at 11:23 a.m. stating the travel lane is blocked near milepost 4 due to a crash. Drivers should expect delays.
Chief Financial Officer, Pure Madness Brewery Group
Pure Madness Brewery Group, composed of Melvin Brewing Company and Roadhouse Brewing Company, is seeking a CFO to oversee strategic financial and business decisions and act as a key leader in our organization. Our dynamic operation has two manufacturing breweries located 35 miles apart, and two unique brewpub locations in...
Local, state officials to increase patrols over New Year’s Weekend
JACKSON, Wyo. — This New Year’s Weekend, additional law enforcement will patrol the roads in Teton County and across the state with the specific purpose of detecting and apprehending impaired drivers. The Jackson Police Department is reminding the public what they can do to stay safe while traveling...
