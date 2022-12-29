Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
10 Jobs in San Antonio That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
Related
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's James Harden (injury management) ruled out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury management) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Harden will not suit up against his former team for injury management reasons. Expect Shake Milton to log more minutes on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 569.5 minutes with Harden...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) still out for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Middleton has been sidelined lately due to right knee soreness. He'll remain out in the first game of the new year on Sunday. As long as Middleton is out, Pat Connaughton will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Max Strus for inactive Jimmy Butler (injury management) on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Max Strus is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Utah Jazz. Strus will make his 20th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out for injury management purposes. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 586.0 minutes with Butler off the floor this season, Strus is averaging 0.71...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown (ankle) available, starting for Nuggets on Sunday in place of inactive Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown will start Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Brown was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court in full capacity in a battle of the current No. 1 seeds despite a right ankle sprain. With Jamal Murray sidelined due to left knee injury management, Brown will also start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Santi Aldama (ankle) doubtful for Grizzlies Sunday
The Memphis Grizzlies listed Santi Aldama (ankle) as doubtful for their Sunday night game against the Sacramento Kings. Aldama missed Saturday's game and is now trending towards missing a second straight game. Aldama has taken a step forward in his second NBA season, averaging 23.3 minutes per game (up from...
numberfire.com
Trevor Lawrence (toe) active again for Jaguars in Week 17
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Texans. Lawrence keeps being listed questionable due to his toe injury, and he continues to suit up despite the ailment. That will be the case again here in the penultimate game of the season. Our...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) inactive for Memphis Sunday night
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Williams was listed doubtful due to right knee soreness, so this absence on the second leg of a back-to-back set comes as no surprise. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Charlotte.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (ankle) questionable on Saturday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Mobley is dealing with right ankle soreness and is questionable to face the Bulls on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against Chicago. Mobley's Saturday projection includes 13.2...
numberfire.com
Malik Monk (wrist) available for Kings on Sunday
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will play Sunday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Monk is dealing with right wrist soreness, which earned him a questionable tag coming into the day. Now, he has officially recevied the green light to take the court in the first game of 2023.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) active for Mavericks on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Doncic will be available on the road after he was listed as probable with an ankle ailment. In 38.1 expected minutes, our models project Doncic to score 57.7 FanDuel points. Doncic's projection includes 32.1...
numberfire.com
Trey Murphy (ankle) active for Pelicans' Saturday matchup
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy (ankle) will play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy will be available despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. In 26.3 projected minutes, our models project Murphy to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Murphy's projection includes 11.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Derrick Jones Jr. (ankle) probable for Bulls Monday night
Chicago Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Jones is listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. He played through it on Saturday, and it's likely he'll do so again in the team's first game of 2023.
numberfire.com
Nets list Ben Simmons (illness) as questionable on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons is on track to play on Saturday despite coming down with an illness. In 29.7 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Simmons to score 31.3 FanDuel points. Simmons' current projection includes 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (injury management) active for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (injury management) will play in Saturday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Oladipo will suit up after he sat out on Friday for injury management purposes. In 30.3 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to produce 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) available for Lakers' Friday matchup versus Atlanta
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (ankle) will play in Friday's game versus the Atlanta Hawks. Reaves will be active on Friday night despite being listed with right ankle soreness. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Reaves to score 18.5 FanDuel points. Reaves' projection includes 9.5 points, 3.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Pistons starting Saddiq Bey for suspended Killian Hayes on Friday
Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is starting in Friday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Bey will make his 18th start this season after Killian Hayes was suspended on Friday. In 38.9 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 34.4 FanDuel points. Bey's Friday projection includes 19.5 points, 5.9...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable again Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Lakers keep listing James probable due to left ankle soreness. He keeps suiting up despite the ailment. It's safe to assume that will remain the case for the team's first game of 2023.
numberfire.com
Sixers list P.J. Tucker (injury management) as questionable on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (injury management) is questionable for Saturday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tucker's availability is currently in limbo for injury management purposes. Expect Matisse Thybulle to play an increased role on Saturday if Tucker is ruled out. Tucker's current Saturday projection includes 3.4 points, 4.2...
numberfire.com
Bobby Portis starting for Milwaukee Sunday night in place of injured Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Giannis Antetokounmpo was a late scratch due to left knee soreness. As a result, it'll be Portis who steps into the starting five down low versus Kristaps Porzingis and Co. Our models...
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (Achilles) probable for Monday
The Phoenix Suns listed Landry Shamet (Achilles) as probable for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Shamet has been managing an Achilles injury for some time now, but it looks like he should be good to go against the Knicks Monday. He missed the previous three games with the injury.
Comments / 0