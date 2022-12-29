Read full article on original website
‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career
The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
Pele was paid huge $120,000 just to tie his laces at 1970 World Cup due to furious Adidas-Puma row
THE LEGENDARY Pele was paid a whopping $120,000 to tie his laces at the 1970 World Cup amid a bitter row between Adidas and Puma. The world of football is in mourning after it was announced yesterday that the Pele had passed away aged 82 in his homeland. The icon,...
Soccer-'Football is football' because of players like Pele, says Man City boss Guardiola
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola likened the legacy left behind by Pele to the script of a movie on Friday, saying football would not be what it was without the Brazilian soccer legend.
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Pele: Ipswich Town legends pay tribute to the Brazilian icon
Former Ipswich Town players who starred in a film with Pele have paid tribute to the Brazilian football legend. Pele, who is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, died on Thursday at the age of 82. Russell Osman and John Wark...
Pele death: Christ the Redeemer illuminated with Brazil’s colours to honour football legend
Christ the Redeemer has been lit up in Brazil’s colours in honour of footballing legend, Pele, who yesterday (29 December) passed away aged 82.The iconic statue glowed across the country in yellow and green, are lit up in the color of the nation’s flag along with the Maracana stadium.The former footballer will be laid to rest at the Urbano Caldeira Stadium, and a public wake is expected in the coming weeks.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Pele was a 'unique inspiration', says African football boss
Brazilian football superstar Pele, who has died at the age of 82, was "a unique inspiration to the African continent" who will "forever live in the hearts and minds of football lovers", the continent's football chief said on Friday. "His death is a huge loss for supporters and football fans,"...
Tottenham-Aston Villa: Minute's applause for Pele ahead of Premier League clash
There was a minute's applause for Pele at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Spurs-Aston Villa in Premier League on Sunday
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
Long-time barber mourns death of soccer hero Pele
SANTOS, Brazil, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A barber who first met Brazilian soccer legend Pele in the 1950s and cut his hair for decades said on Friday he hoped God would take care of the late athlete.
My trip to soccer’s Mount OIympus: The day I met Pele | Klapisch
I grew up in a Portuguese-speaking household, courtesy of my Brazilian mother. She came to the U.S. from the city of Manaus in the Amazon, an immigrant who at age 30 didn’t speak a word of English. She learned - sort of. Little by little it became apparent I...
France 24
Pele's wake set for Monday, funeral on Tuesday
Brazil has begun three days of national mourning following the death of the football legend Pele. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The King) died Thursday, and to the Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos, the city where he played most of his career -- and where his wake will be held Monday. That will be followed on Tuesday by what is expected to be a massive funeral procession through the southeastern city, then a private burial ceremony. FRANCE 24's correspondent in Brasilia, Jan Onoszko, tells us more.
