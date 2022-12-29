ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

State of the LSU WR Room After Kayshon Boutte's Departure

By Zack Nagy
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 3 days ago

With LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers’ wideout depth certainly took a hit, but this program returns some serious production heading into next season.

Boutte, who took on more of a leadership role in 2022, played a big factor in the success this unit had, but with highly-touted members of the 2023 class set to enroll early and get a full spring camp under their belt, this room has the chance to reload in a major way.

Here’s a look into the state of the LSU wide receiver room:

Malik Nabers

Nabers will enter his junior season for LSU in 2023. The Tigers’ WR1 did not disappoint in his sophomore campaign. Leading the team with 63 receptions for 854 yards, Nabers took over this wide receiver room. Still a youngster with room to grow, Year 3 has all the makings of being special.

But it’s important to focus on what Nabers accomplished this season. After a disappointing first game of the year against Florida State, he bounced back to prove what he’s capable of. Moving forward, it’s clear the expectations this program has for the sophomore wideout with NFL Draft hype coming into 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTG6B_0jxsGrrW00

Brian Thomas Jr.

Like Nabers, Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene this season. With 27 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns, the sophomore wideout displayed what truly makes him such a lethal red zone threat.

The ability to go up and catch virtually any ball thrown his way, it was a wakeup call for this receiving corps knowing the talent Thomas Jr, has. Playing with tremendous physicality, Thomas Jr. has the chance to be a key piece to this offense in 2023 if he plays his cards right during camp.

Kyren Lacy

At 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, Lacy has the size and strength to hang with the best of them in the SEC, boosting his stock during his time in Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier. In his first year with LSU after transferring from Louisiana, Lacy showed flashes, but proved there is still room to grow.

Choosing the Tigers over Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others, Lacy believed in the vision head coach Brian Kelly has for this program, knowing he can play his cards right and make an impact soon.

In his two years at the University of Louisiana, Lacy totaled 50 receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cajuns, bursting on the scene quickly as a true freshman.

Landon Ibieta

Don’t sleep on Ibieta heading into next season. A player who was banged up in 2022, the freshman didn’t have the opportunity to see the field, but a player of his caliber has the chance to make a statement next season.

With a full year under his belt in Baton Rouge, and volume sure to come his way next season, look for Ibieta to turn some heads in 2022. The Louisiana native should be healthy for LSU’s bowl game matchup against Purdue on Monday where he can make the most of his opportunities.

Aaron Anderson

The Alabama transfer will come to LSU with an even bigger role than expected with Boutte’s departure. Anderson redshirted in his lone season with the Crimson Tide, giving the Tigers a weapon for the future.

Along with taking on a major role in the receiving game, Anderson is a special teams threat where he will likely be LSU’s specialist from the jump heading into next season.

Coveted freshmen coming in:

  • Shelton Sampson Jr. (5-star)
  • Jalen Brown (4-star)
  • Kyle Parker (4-star)

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

SI Tickets: LSU vs. Purdue Citrus Bowl Seats Still Available

SI Tickets is the one-stop shop to purchase and lock in your Citrus Bowl tickets for Monday’s matchup between LSU and Purdue. SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the world. With the fan’s experience in mind, SI Tickets features a $10 flat transaction fee on all purchases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
bestofarkansassports.com

Taking Stock of 3 Potential Disturbing Trends from Hogs’ Loss to LSU

Despite entering SEC play with only one loss and a top-10 ranking, the Arkansas basketball team fell just short in a 60-57 heartbreaker at LSU on Wednesday. Not only was it the first true road game for all of the freshmen on the roster, but it was also the first SEC road experience for everyone on the team not named Davonte Davis or Kamani Johnson. Add in the fact that the game was played in front of a rowdy LSU crowd, and it was truly trial by fire for the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
theadvocate.com

High school basketball: Check out box scores for Saturday, Dec. 31

SCORING: ST. AUGUSTINE: Turner Duncan 8, Dandrick Green 7, Cy. Merrett 5, D. Johnson 4, D. Oliver Gordan 4, Bobby Kennedy 2; SCOTLANDVILLE: Dorian Booker 25, C’Zavian Teasett 18, Trelen Washington 8, Jamal Drewery 7, Chase Sample 6, John Hubbard 1, LaMarkus Williams 1. 3-POINT GOALS: St. Aug: 2...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

WANTED: Baton Rouge man suspected of raping minor at Shreveport hotel

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a man suspected of raping a child at a hotel in north Louisiana earlier this year may be hiding in the Baton Rouge area. Police said Christopher McKnight, 41, is accused of taking the minor to a hotel in Shreveport, where he allegedly committed the assault. The crime was first reported to Shreveport Police in May, but he has not been found as of Dec. 30. He faces a charge of second-degree rape.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDAM-TV

Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.
WOODVILLE, MS
theadvocate.com

Gulf helicopter crash was third this year for Broussard-based aircraft company

The helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday was the third serious accident this year for Broussard-based aircraft operator Rotorcraft Leasing Co., according to federal records and the Coast Guard. Four people were still missing Friday after the Rotorcraft-operated helicopter went down about 10 miles off Southwest Pass,...
BROUSSARD, LA
wbrz.com

Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight

GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brparents.com

2023 The Face of Local Grocery

Oak Point Fresh Market began with John and Carmel Sumich who have worked alongside each other in the grocery business for over 40 years. The stores have a rich history, brought on by the hard work of Matthew Sumich, who opened the first Delta Food Mart in Buras, Louisiana in the early 1950s. These days, their locations in Watson and Central have warmed the hearts and filled the bellies of many locals.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy