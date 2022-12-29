State of the LSU WR Room After Kayshon Boutte's Departure

With LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte announcing his intentions to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, the Tigers’ wideout depth certainly took a hit, but this program returns some serious production heading into next season.

Boutte, who took on more of a leadership role in 2022, played a big factor in the success this unit had, but with highly-touted members of the 2023 class set to enroll early and get a full spring camp under their belt, this room has the chance to reload in a major way.

Here’s a look into the state of the LSU wide receiver room:

Malik Nabers

Nabers will enter his junior season for LSU in 2023. The Tigers’ WR1 did not disappoint in his sophomore campaign. Leading the team with 63 receptions for 854 yards, Nabers took over this wide receiver room. Still a youngster with room to grow, Year 3 has all the makings of being special.

But it’s important to focus on what Nabers accomplished this season. After a disappointing first game of the year against Florida State, he bounced back to prove what he’s capable of. Moving forward, it’s clear the expectations this program has for the sophomore wideout with NFL Draft hype coming into 2023.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Like Nabers, Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene this season. With 27 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns, the sophomore wideout displayed what truly makes him such a lethal red zone threat.

The ability to go up and catch virtually any ball thrown his way, it was a wakeup call for this receiving corps knowing the talent Thomas Jr, has. Playing with tremendous physicality, Thomas Jr. has the chance to be a key piece to this offense in 2023 if he plays his cards right during camp.

Kyren Lacy

At 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, Lacy has the size and strength to hang with the best of them in the SEC, boosting his stock during his time in Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier. In his first year with LSU after transferring from Louisiana, Lacy showed flashes, but proved there is still room to grow.

Choosing the Tigers over Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others, Lacy believed in the vision head coach Brian Kelly has for this program, knowing he can play his cards right and make an impact soon.

In his two years at the University of Louisiana, Lacy totaled 50 receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cajuns, bursting on the scene quickly as a true freshman.

Landon Ibieta

Don’t sleep on Ibieta heading into next season. A player who was banged up in 2022, the freshman didn’t have the opportunity to see the field, but a player of his caliber has the chance to make a statement next season.

With a full year under his belt in Baton Rouge, and volume sure to come his way next season, look for Ibieta to turn some heads in 2022. The Louisiana native should be healthy for LSU’s bowl game matchup against Purdue on Monday where he can make the most of his opportunities.

Aaron Anderson

The Alabama transfer will come to LSU with an even bigger role than expected with Boutte’s departure. Anderson redshirted in his lone season with the Crimson Tide, giving the Tigers a weapon for the future.

Along with taking on a major role in the receiving game, Anderson is a special teams threat where he will likely be LSU’s specialist from the jump heading into next season.

Coveted freshmen coming in: