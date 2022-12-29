ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tiny home village one step closer to helping the homeless

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gyqCS_0jxsGbz800

From dense homeless encampments to overflowing shelters, many people experiencing homelessness are looking for help. There's one local non-profit that has worked for the last year to make their solution a reality.

The Homing Project is a local non-profit that aims to start a village of micro-homes in Tucson with wraparound services to help give people a place to live. The team plans on having 15 of these tiny homes, communal bathrooms and kitchen on the land that they received near Irvington and Nogales Highway.

"To us it's not very many, but it's a start," J. Kristin Olson-Garewal, the co-founder of The Homing Project, said.

From the outside and inside, the tiny houses look like mini dorm rooms. The homes are complete with cooling, heating and lighting.

"Essentially they're free standing bedrooms," she said.

She said people will apply through the city.

"Ours will be free, we'll have funding for the first year even before we open the door," she said.

Olson-Garewal said they are hoping to have the village up and running by later in 2023.

"The main issue is fundraising," she said. "Whatever amount of time it takes, it'll take but we'll do it."

——-
Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9 . She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 18

Teco
3d ago

going to only make things far worse and not addressing the real problems. How can a ton of illegals, with no real skills nor speak the language, become self sufficient in a matter of months, but these USA homeless citizens wander about for years? we are enabling the problems to fester

Reply(1)
4
RandyLahey
3d ago

No amount of money or free things is going to fix homelessness it's just enabling them. Don't feed the wildlife

Reply(6)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
arcadianews.com

Valley organization offers help and hope to parents

Founded in 2006, The Singletons is a nonprofit that offers numerous resources and a strong sense of community to help loved ones navigate health and financial challenges following a cancer diagnosis. Founder Judy Boyd created the organization in honor of her childhood friend Michelle Singleton, a 30-year-old single mother of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care

Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
PHOENIX, AZ
saddlebagnotes.com

Thriving in Place in SaddleBrooke

We all want to be independent and in control of our lives for as long as we possibly can—preferably until the day we die. Aging in Place is an appealing concept, to live out our years in the comfort of familiar surroundings among our friends and neighbors, rather than go to an assisted care facility. To successfully age in place, it is never too early to carefully consider modifications to make your home more suitable and formulate a plan for home maintenance, as well as obtaining additional assistance that may be required with routine daily activities as one’s health declines.
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
insidetucsonbusiness.com

Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen is golden at 350 degrees

“Top Chef” contestant Brian Hill traveled from Florida to open a new restaurant in Tucson. While it’s a delicious addition to the vibrant Fourth Avenue food scene, Chef Brian’s Comfort Kitchen is also a chance at redemption for the restaurant’s namesake. A block away from fellow...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the housing crisis continues, a local non-profit is stepping up to address homelessness across Tucson. The Homing Project volunteers have been working for over a year on a new rapid-rehousing effort. They’re building mini homes that will grow into a mini village with security and resources to help those facing homelessness get back on their feet.
TUCSON, AZ
saddlebagnotes.com

Next-door Rare Bird Visitor

Catalina Regional Park, the younger sister park to popular Catalina State Park, is a much smaller park (260 acres vs 5,500 acres) just south of SaddleBrooke. It lies on the east side of Lago del Oro and is much longer than it is wide, embracing the Canada del Oro Wash. The regional park wouldn’t exist except for the Aspen Fire, a devastating Mt. Lemmon fire that happened 19-years-ago. The Aspen fire, although it burned half as long and destroyed 35,000 fewer acres than 2020’s Bighorn Fire, ravaged Mt. Lemmon and erased 340 homes and businesses in Summerhaven. It also resulted in massive monsoon flooding along the Canada del Oro Wash that destroyed many homes south of SaddleBrooke, leading to the formation of the regional park by Pima County. This relatively un-used park, without any facilities and maintained today only for passive recreation activities, is a birding hotspot that would not otherwise be open to birders. We have been birding the park since it opened, and have recorded many uncommon birds including Rose-breasted Grosbeak, White-throated Swift and Crested Caracara. But these unexpected birds, when they are reported, rarely draw more than a few other birders.
SADDLEBROOKE, AZ
SignalsAZ

4th Annual SheTech Explorer Day Hosted by Tucson

The City of Tucson Office of Economic Initiatives announces open registration for the fourth annual SheTech Explorer Day in Arizona. SheTech Explorer Day is a free event for high school girls, featuring hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) activities alongside women professionals from a variety of backgrounds and industries. The goal is to activate, engage, and inspire local high school girls into STEM degrees and careers. The theme of this year’s event is Space To Be Great!
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Simply Bits Evolves

Ting Acquisition Brings Fiber Optic Networks to Region. One year after selling their internet service company, Simply Bits, Joe Cracchiolo and Bradley Feder are still around, working in their offices on Sabino Canyon Road. In fact, not much has changed since Tucows, a global internet service provider, purchased Simply Bits...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022

Several popular Tucson restaurants were forced to close in 2022.Photo byJose Fontano/UnsplashonUnsplash. With 2022 coming to a close and 2023 right around the corner, it’s the perfect opportunity to look back at some of the favorite restaurants, coffee shops, bars, and food stalls we had to stay goodbye to here in Tucson over the past 12 months. There were longtime favorites and some we barely had enough time to get to know. While nowhere a complete list, these are some of the restaurants that faded into the sunset in 2022 (as well as the articles detailing the closures).
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version

Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

La Encantada shopping center boosts tenant list

Tecovas, Levi’s and Psycho Bunny and True Food Kitchen will soon find a home in La Encantada. Next year, True Food Kitchen will begin serving its seasonally inspired dishes and natural beverages on the second level. The restaurant was founded in Phoenix in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil, a...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy