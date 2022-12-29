Critical injury in train-vehicle wreck near Nogales Highway

Tucson police responded to a train and vehicle collision Thursday.

The wreck was near East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway at about 10:30 a.m.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Valencia was shut down in both directions at Park Avenue.

