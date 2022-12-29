ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Critical injury in train-vehicle wreck near Nogales Highway

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Tucson police responded to a train and vehicle collision Thursday.

The wreck was near East Teton Road and South Nogales Highway at about 10:30 a.m.

One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Valencia was shut down in both directions at Park Avenue.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

