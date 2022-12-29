ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Coast News

Southwest Airlines cancellations minimal as ‘normal’ returns

SAN DIEGO — Southwest Airlines was planning a return to normal operations with “minimal disruptions” today. And as of 10 a.m., the beleaguered carrier appeared to be delivering on its promise. A day after Southwest canceled more than 2,300 flights nationwide — in the latest travel nightmare...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Four suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested after pursuit

OCEANSIDE — Four people suspected of stealing a catalytic converter were taken into police custody Thursday following a high-speed chase in Oceanside. Around 2 a.m., police were notified that a catalytic converter was stolen by someone driving a black Ford Fusion without license plates, according to authorities. Officers spotted...
OCEANSIDE, CA

