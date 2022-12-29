Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
WATCH: Las Vegas rings in 2023 with spectacular fireworks show
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Happy New Year, Las Vegas!. The city kicked off the beginning of 2023 with parties, celebrations, and a spectacular fireworks show. Watch the full fireworks show in the video above.
MGM announces land purchase by FBIR
MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
news3lv.com
Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — These babies are getting ready for 2023!. MountainView Hospital shared pictures of their youngest patients on Friday, all decked out in their best new years attire. MORE ON NEWS 3 | #News3NYE: What to expect this New Year's Eve in Las Vegas. The pictures were...
MGM sells 1 October concert grounds to Native American tribal group
MGM Resorts International has announced the sale of the land of the 1 October mass shooting to Three Affiliated Tribes of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.
963kklz.com
The Best Bacon Dishes In Las Vegas
Move over, people! THIS is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s National Bacon Day! Can we use this day to just talk about the most amazing food ever created. I mean, seriously. Why. Is. Bacon. So. Gooooood?!? We can’t figure it out. But I’m willing to bet that this edible gold is the reason many people don’t go full vegetarian. It’s just too good. From wrapping our veggies in it to throwing it in our martinis, we’ll find ANY reason to consume this heavenly food.
At Last, Master Kim’s Korean BBQ Looks to Springtime for an Opening
Restaurateur Freddy Hwang’s project has faced delays but will open this year
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
news3lv.com
West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
travellemming.com
15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)
Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
KTLA.com
‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
news3lv.com
Celebrating one year of 'Mental Health Matters'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're honored to look back on year one of our special series, "Mental Health Matters." It began with a mission to start a conversation about healing minds and hearts by speaking with experts and survivors who may be able to help others with their insight and perseverance.
news3lv.com
Teacher of the Month: Meet James Marshall-Lang
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Forget Elvis. Santa was in the building as News 3 recognized December's News 3 Teacher of the Month. Our latest honoree is James Marshall-Lang, a teacher at Chaparral High School. "It's an honor to see you," said Marshall-Lang as Santa kicked off the surprise visit.
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
Washington Examiner
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man to ride in Rose Parade to celebrate new heart, kidney received in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a former Nevada Correctional Officer and Navy and Air Force Veteran, 2022 was a life-changing and life-saving year. On New Year’s Day, he will ride on a float in the Rose Parade to celebrate the gift of life he was given: a new heart and new kidney.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
Southwest Airlines resumes flights at Harry Reid after hectic week for travelers
About 3,900 Southwest planes were back in the air on Friday following a hectic week for passengers when more than 15,000 flights were canceled across the U.S.
vegas24seven.com
Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts
Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
ABC 4
Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
