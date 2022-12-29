ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Buffalo's Fire

MGM announces land purchase by FBIR

MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

The Best Bacon Dishes In Las Vegas

Move over, people! THIS is the day we’ve been waiting for. It’s National Bacon Day! Can we use this day to just talk about the most amazing food ever created. I mean, seriously. Why. Is. Bacon. So. Gooooood?!? We can’t figure it out. But I’m willing to bet that this edible gold is the reason many people don’t go full vegetarian. It’s just too good. From wrapping our veggies in it to throwing it in our martinis, we’ll find ANY reason to consume this heavenly food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

West Las Vegas Arts Center hosts Kwanzaa celebration

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Locals gathered at the West Las Vegas Arts Center to celebrate the fifth day of Kwanzaa on Friday. The holiday is an African American and Pan-African holiday that celebrates family, community, and culture. Each of the seven days of Kwanzaa is associated with one of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Bars in Las Vegas in 2023 (By a Local)

Bars in Las Vegas are pretty easy to come by, but finding the best bars in Las Vegas takes an inside scoop. Lucky for you, I’m a Las Vegas local and am here to help you find the best bars in Las Vegas. Nightlife is one of the things Las Vegas is famous for, and checking out the bar scene is easily one of the best Las Vegas activities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA.com

‘Jefferson Starship’ added to stacked ‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2023’ lineup

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rockers Jefferson Starship were announced Friday to help ring in the new year with performances during “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” Saturday night. Dubbed “one of the most successful arena rock groups of the 1970s and 80s”, the band has accumulated numerous hit songs over the years including “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” and “Sara.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Celebrating one year of 'Mental Health Matters'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — We're honored to look back on year one of our special series, "Mental Health Matters." It began with a mission to start a conversation about healing minds and hearts by speaking with experts and survivors who may be able to help others with their insight and perseverance.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Teacher of the Month: Meet James Marshall-Lang

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Forget Elvis. Santa was in the building as News 3 recognized December's News 3 Teacher of the Month. Our latest honoree is James Marshall-Lang, a teacher at Chaparral High School. "It's an honor to see you," said Marshall-Lang as Santa kicked off the surprise visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows

(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas expected to welcome 100,000 CES 2023 attendees next week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Consumer Electronic Show should resemble pre-pandemic times. CES 2022 ended up with lots of empty hallways as the omicron variant surged and the number of attendees plummeted. In total, around 40,000 people attended, which was less than a quarter of the more than 170,000 in Las Vegas for its 2020 convention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Circa Survivor Down to Three Contestants with Chance of $2 Million in Individual Payouts

Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Football Contest has Highest Individual Payout for a Football Contest at Stake. Week 17 of Circa Sports’ Circa Survivor contest is shaping up to be one of the biggest in football contest history. With three players remaining, the highest individual payout for a football contest is at stake: a total of $6,133,000 is up for grabs, with the intrinsic value of each entry currently at $2,044,333.33.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ABC 4

Ninth Island: The story behind Hawaiians’ affinity for Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The most common explanations for why Las Vegas is called Hawaii’s “Ninth Island” are silly, inadequate, devoid of historical perspective. Says who? Two anthropology professors who studied what they call a “cultural phenomenon,” that’s who. The 50th state’s bond with Las Vegas did not evolve from some Hawaiian affinity for gambling or an appreciation of Southern Nevada’s so-called laid-back lifestyle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas hospitals welcome New Year's babies

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many kicked off the New Year's celebration with their loved ones, including new additions to the family. Local hospitals counted down their new year by welcoming newborn babies. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Best Bottle Service in Town: MountainView NICU patients celebrate the new year.
LAS VEGAS, NV

