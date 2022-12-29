Read full article on original website
Lula returns for third term as Brazil president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated Sunday for a third term as Brazil's president, in a ceremony snubbed by outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro, underlining the deep divisions the veteran leftist inherits. The swearing-in will cap a remarkable political comeback for 77-year-old Lula, who returns to the...
Pele's politics still a touchy subject in Brazil
Pele is revered in Brazil as the eternal "King of Football." But the legendary player's image is more complicated when it comes to the trickier terrain of politics in his home country, where he faced criticism for his failure to speak out on racism and his supposed closeness with the former military regime.
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
Britain Soccer Premier League
A tribute to soccer legend Pele is shown on screen ahead of the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea, at the City Ground, in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Pele died on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in Brazil at the age of 82. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)
13 Moroccans drown trying to reach Spanish territory
The bodies of 13 Moroccans have been recovered after their boat sank off the country's southern coast while attempting to reach Spain's Canary Islands, Moroccan media reported. Spain is one of the main gateways for migrants to reach Europe. Tens of thousands also try each year from the coastlines of...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies. KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT...
Wimbledon player ban changed 'nothing', says Sabalenka
World number five Aryna Sabalenka said Sunday that Wimbledon's ban on Russian and Belarusian players last year achieved "nothing" and that she "really hoped" it would change course in 2023. Following Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Britain's Lawn Tennis Association came under pressure from the government to impose a ban.
New Year Toronto
People watch the New Year's fireworks display over Toronto's inner harbor from Ireland Park after midnight on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)
Danish queen says she is 'hurt' by rift over titles
Denmark's Queen Margrethe said Saturday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles. The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer...
In a bit of a pickle: Badosa's bizarre cure for United Cup cramps
Spain's Paula Badosa drank to success on Sunday when she overcame cramping at the United Cup by sipping pickle juice. Badosa beat Britain's Harriet Dart 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the mixed teams event but only after calling for an unusual tonic in the second set of the round robin clash.
Sainz wins Dakar first stage, bike champion Sunderland crashes out
Three-time winner Carlos Sainz took the overall lead in the Dakar Rally on Sunday after winning the first stage despite suffering a puncture early on. Sainz, 60, seeking to add this year's edition to his wins in 2010, 2018 and 2020 collected his 42nd career stage win as he finished 23 seconds faster than fellow former world rally champion, Sebastien Loeb of France.
