Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Life in the city, the suburb, or the exurb--which appeals to you more?CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The unique and memorable horror-thriller film 'The Birds' was inducted into the National Film RegistryCJ CoombsLee's Summit, MO
4 Amazing Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the WorldEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman suffers setback, won’t play vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday
Early-week optimism about Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman possibly being activated from the reserve/injury list in time for Sunday’s noon home game against Denver gave way to stark reality Friday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Hardman suffered a setback on Wednesday and will not play against the Broncos at...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs have Khalen Saunders back in action vs. Broncos. Here are the Week 17 inactives
The Chiefs enter Week 17 as healthy as they’ve been during the 2022 regular season. First, the Chiefs didn’t assign a game designation to any player on the 53-player roster on Friday’s injury report. Second, the team didn’t elevate a player from the practice squad on Saturday to bolster depth for any position group.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs get it done, improve to 13-3 with win vs. Broncos: Here’s the story of the game
A see-saw battle broke out between the Chiefs and Denver Broncos during Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game featured four lead changes, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed made sure the Chiefs wouldn’t lose this one. Mahomes passed for two touchdowns...
Wichita Eagle
This Chiefs unit earns F-bomb after series of special-teams flubs against the Broncos
It wasn’t easy. It never seems to be against the Denver Broncos these days. But the Chiefs survived a 27-24 encounter on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes tossed three touchdown passes, two in the fourth quarter, to help the Chiefs improve to 13-3 and remain in the hunt for the AFC’s top seed in the NFL playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
How a Chris Jones audible led to Chiefs game-changing play vs. the Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones smiles when asked about his final sack ... and also not lining up exactly where he was supposed to. Towering above a raised microphone following the Chiefs’ 27-24 home win Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Jones insisted he has defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s blessing to make minor shifts outside of the actual defensive play call.
Wichita Eagle
Three numbers that mattered in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 win vs. Denver Broncos
Here are three numbers that helped determine the result (and kept it close) in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-24 home win against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. 24. The Broncos’ offense continued a trend of going way above offensive expectations when playing...
Wichita Eagle
Talk Chiefs Broncos with KC Star crew after the game at 5:15p.m. on SportsBeat Live
The Chiefs were looking to make it 15 straight wins over the Denver Broncos in an AFC West rivalry game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Join us for some postgame conversation at 5:15 p.m. today. Send your questions and comments and plan to discuss the game with The Star’s beat writers and columnists.
Wichita Eagle
The Chiefs are 13-3 and just beat the Broncos yet again. So why are we a bit concerned?
With a stiff-arming 27-24 win over Denver on Sunday, the Chiefs improved to 13-3 to keep hovering in contention for the coveted No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 15th straight victory over the Broncos. Plenty to appreciate heading into the final week of the regular season. Then again...
Wichita Eagle
Why Patrick Mahomes had a really weird day in Chiefs’ win. And how he can correct it
Moments after he dropped to a knee for one final snap, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes peeked across the line of scrimmage and spotted Broncos safety Justin Simmons walking toward him. They exchanged a post-game handshake before the clock technically reached zero for a Chiefs’ 27-24 win, and then Mahomes turned his head toward the Denver sideline.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Broncos players to watch, and if you want to win in this series get a star QB
Chiefs-Broncos hasn’t been as much a rivalry as it has a series of dominating quarterbacks that supplant each other over a period of time. Currently, Patrick Mahomes rules the rivalry, as Peyton Manning, John Elway and Len Dawson did before him. The Chiefs have won 14 straight in the...
Wichita Eagle
5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023
With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense
The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
Wichita Eagle
How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris
When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what the Vegas betting line says about Sunday’s noon Chiefs-Broncos game in KC
The Broncos’ mess is kind of the Chiefs’ mess, and that’s meant to be complimentary to the latter. The Broncos are in the thick of one now, at least in part, because they had to do something to catch the Chiefs. Or die trying, right?. That something,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012
CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs can secure a win over the Denver Broncos in Week 17
The Chiefs and Denver Broncos close out their annual two-game AFC West series on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs (12-3) took the first meeting in Week 14, extending their winning streak over the Broncos (4-11) to 14 games. The 14-game streak represents a franchise record for most consecutive wins over a single opponent.
Wichita Eagle
Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games
The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Wichita Eagle
Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
Wichita Eagle
Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game
CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Wichita Eagle
‘Win’s a Win,’ But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans
The Dallas Cowboys arrived at Nissan Stadium with a prime opportunity to make a statement in front of a national audience against the short-handed Tennessee Titans ... and left Thursday night with nearly as many questions as they began. While Dallas (12-4) walked away with a 27-13 victory, Tennessee (7-9)...
Comments / 0