Kansas City, MO

Wichita Eagle

How a Chris Jones audible led to Chiefs game-changing play vs. the Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones smiles when asked about his final sack ... and also not lining up exactly where he was supposed to. Towering above a raised microphone following the Chiefs’ 27-24 home win Sunday against the Denver Broncos, Jones insisted he has defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s blessing to make minor shifts outside of the actual defensive play call.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

5 Things Broncos Should Do in 2023

With the Denver Broncos parting ways with Nathaniel Hackett, the question to be asked is what happens next to get the team ready for 2023. I will have more to say when I roll out the first part of my offseason approach to preparing for free agency and the draft, but there are a few things that I believe the Broncos should keep in mind for the 2023 season. Most of this comes from lessons that can be learned from the past couple of years and what should be in place in case Russell Wilson doesn’t improve in 2023.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Cardinals QB Reveals ‘Different Challenges’ of Falcons Defense

The Atlanta Falcons have lost four consecutive games and six of the last seven, but their defense is playing as well as it has all season. Over the last four games, Atlanta's allowed point totals of 19, 19, 21 and 17 ... but has been unable to walk away with a victory. Across the last six contests, only the New Orleans Saints have accumulated more than 200 total yards of passing offense against the Falcons.
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

How Rams Rookie CB Cobie Durant Is Impressing Raheem Morris

When the Los Angeles Rams selected cornerback Cobie Durant in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of South Carolina State, it was unknown how soon and how often he would see the field. That question was answered rather quickly, though, as he earned playing time in Week 2...
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Ticket Since 2012

CINCINNATI — The crowd at Paycor Stadium on Monday is making history. According to Field Yates, the Week 17 clash against Buffalo is the most expensive Bengals ticket since the start of the 2012 season. Get-in prices are hovering around $281 on the site as fans flock to the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Can Rams Finish Strong? ESPN’s FPI Predicts Final Games

The Los Angeles Rams' season is all but over after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 5-10 record. The Rams are now playing for pride, and tanking for a better draft pick like some teams may if they were in the same position is not an option. After a...
Wichita Eagle

Texans OC Pep Hamilton Reveals Reason for Late-Season Offensive Surge

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have had some of their best performances since their Week 13 contest against Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. The Texans are 1-3 since Dec. 4. And Houston's offense has played a prominent role in the team turning around their lackluster performance in hopes of ending the 2022 campaign on a lofty note.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Final Carolina Panthers Injury Report Ahead of Buccaneers Game

CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - OUT. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

‘Win’s a Win,’ But ... Cowboys Raise 3 Big Playoff Questions at Titans

The Dallas Cowboys arrived at Nissan Stadium with a prime opportunity to make a statement in front of a national audience against the short-handed Tennessee Titans ... and left Thursday night with nearly as many questions as they began. While Dallas (12-4) walked away with a 27-13 victory, Tennessee (7-9)...
DALLAS, TX

