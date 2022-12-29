Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Holcomb talks about year ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb talked with “All INdiana Politics” about his next political move and how he’ll also try to guide the legislature during its budget session that begins next week. News 8 reporter Garrett Bergquist asked the Republican governor what he wants...
WISH-TV
Colorado becomes first state to introduce alert system for missing Indigenous people
DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — Colorado becomes one of the first states to roll out an alert system for missing Indigenous people. The alerts went live on Dec. 30 and are part of the same legislation that created a statewide office and liaison for missing or murdered Indigenous relatives. “All...
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: December 31, 2022 (CFB Week 18)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s a special New Year’s Eve edition of All Indiana Bets!. On Saturday’s show, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down both College Football Playoff semifinal games, including player prop picks for both TCU vs. Michigan & Ohio State vs. Georgia. Plus, the...
WISH-TV
Indiana Child Services: Fatalities due to maltreatment rose in 2021
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana officials on Friday reported 10 additional child fatalities from “caregiver maltreatment” in 2021 than a year earlier. The total of caregiving maltreatment deaths increased to 60 in 2021 from 50 in 2020, the Indiana Department of Child Services says in its annual report for 2021. The department takes a year to prepare the report, which was issued as 2022 nears its end.
WISH-TV
CDC drops Indiana one level in flu spread
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released a new map that shows Indiana has moved down one category in flu spread but is still considered “very high.”. Indiana has 73 flu deaths reported this season so far. There are six states,...
WISH-TV
Revisiting a historical central Indiana flood that ended the year 1990 in chaos
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s biggest flooding events happened more than 30 years ago, ending 1990 on a chaotic note. Most of Indiana would end up being affected by this major flood as a combination of snow melt and rainfall caused rivers and streams to excessively overflow and forced thousands of evacuations.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 9 new flu deaths, including second pediatric death
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health on Friday announced nine new flu deaths, raising the state’s total to 73. The state reported 16 new flu deaths in the previous week. The latest count includes the second pediatric death, a child from age 12-17. Marion County is...
WISH-TV
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California and ‘felt more violent’ than the previous quake, official says
(CNN) — An earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning for the second time in less than a two-week span, according to the US Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred about 30 miles south of Eureka and was centered about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said. The earthquake was a shallow one, occurring at a depth of about 17.3 miles, according to preliminary information from the agency.
WISH-TV
Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
