With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO