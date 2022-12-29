Read full article on original website
Related
philasun.com
New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Philly: What You Need to Know
A festive night like New Year’s Eve calls for a festive celebration — and Philadelphia hosts many of them to welcome the new year each year. The big show is the annual Rivers Casino New Year’s Eve Fireworks on the Waterfront, featuring two spectacular shows on the Delaware River at 6 p.m. and midnight.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Manayunk, Philadelphia
Enjoy an urban experience with small-town charm when you visit the neighborhood of Manayunk in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Renovated Victorian storefronts and mill buildings dot the streets of this commercial district along the banks of the Schuylkill River and the Manayunk Canal and Tow Path. Manayunk was originally called the town...
phillyvoice.com
2023 Mummers Parade: Photos from Philadelphia's New Year's Day celebration
As is the annual tradition, Philadelphia is celebrating New Year's Day with the Mummers Parade. Starting at 9 a.m., the parade will last until the evening with plenty of sequins, glitter, and smiles. Scroll down for some photos from Sunday's festivities by photographer Colleen Claggett. MORE: How the Mummers Parade...
morethanthecurve.com
Restaurant openings expected in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill, and Plymouth Meeting
There are going to be a bunch of new restaurants opening in 2023 in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Lafayette Hill, and Plymouth Meeting. Below is the rundown. Mezeh at the Whitemarsh Shopping Center has just opened softly and is holding a grand opening on January 4th. Mochi Ring Donut, a Korean...
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day
PHILADELPHIA, PA – According to authorities, a large blast rocked the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia at around 3 a.m. on New Year’s Day, shaking homes for several blocks. Police determined it was a gas explosion that occurred in the area of East Atlantic Street and Miller Street in the River Wards neighborhood. Several homes were destroyed in the blast that sent cars and debris flying in the air. Several vehicles were destroyed in the blast that destroyed two units in the row-house-style neighborhood. Nearby homes sustained damage from flying debris. At this time, no deaths were reported. Several people The post Gas explosion rocks Philadelphia neighborhood on New Year’s Day appeared first on Shore News Network.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Liberty Place | Shopping mall in Philadelphia
With an excellent location in the center of the city is another of the best malls in Philadelphia, The Shops at Liberty Place. It is located on Chestnut Street, one of the epicenters of shopping in Philadelphia that we mentioned before. It is not very big but it is quite beautiful inside with a large glass dome that gives light to the center and where you can also see the buildings that surround it. One of the stores that you should definitely go to is the Bloomingdale's outlet store.
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022
Certain work related tasks brought me to Center City in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since I had to wait for these work related tasks to be completed by another department, I decided to walk around a bit while I waited.
morethanthecurve.com
PokeOno has closed in Conshohocken
PokeOno has closed its doors at 103 Fayette Street in Conshohocken and all of the signage has been removed from the building. It opened in what has been the home of El Limon in 2019. El Limon had moved around to the former Ted’s Pizza building which its ownership had purchased.
5 injured after explosion levels 2 homes in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section
"Just outta nowhere it was like a loud bang and I just felt my whole car push over to the curb," said a driver who was caught in the blast.
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Montgomery County
Montgomery County has numerous ways to welcome 2023.Photo byiStock. Pop open a bottle of sparkling champagne and kiss a loved one for good luck because 2023 is just around the corner.
Beloved West Philadelphia barber retires after nearly 60 years
James Rice, 75, helped to shape minds for more than half a century at his barber shop.
lehighvalleystyle.com
Inside McCoole's at the Historic Red Lion Inn
Pennsylvania is loaded with lots of old stone buildings that have stood the test of time, hosted many a weary traveler upstairs and served thousands upon thousands of meals. McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn is one such place. Situated in Downtown Quakertown, what began as an inn during the 1740s owned by Walter McCoole has now grown into a rather sprawling enterprise with an adjacent black box theater, brewery and event space (the latter held in the old livery stable). It still has that feel of serving all comers and you can feel several hundred years of hospitality in the exposed stone, the wood tones everywhere and the mix of antiques and vintage décor, here and there.
billypenn.com
Hakim’s Bookstore, Philly’s oldest Black-owned book shop, is being honored with a blue historical marker
After 64 years providing books and culture in West Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore is being commemorated with an official state historical marker. Step inside the 52nd Street establishment named after original owner Dawud Hakim, and you can almost hear the pages of history turning. Over the decades, the city’s longest operating Black-owned bookshop has solidified itself as a place for Afrocentric literature, gifts, and discourse.
Police identify Philadelphia woman stabbed, killed inside Wilmington hotel
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was stabbed to death in a hotel in Wilmington Friday night, police say. The stabbing happened around 5 p.m. inside a SureStay Plus Hotel on the 1800 block of Concord Pike.On Sunday, police identified the victim as Isheena Williams of Philadelphia. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. Police charged 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware, with first-degree murder and possession of a deadly weapon. Nartey was also the one who made the 911 call after stabbing the woman, police say.Police say the incident remains under investigation and urge anyone with more information to come forward.This is the second known hotel murder within a week in our region. Last Sunday, a 37-year-old man was killed at a Sheraton Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.
2 injured after car slams into side of Wanamaker Building in Center City
Two women were injured after their car crashed into the side of the Wanamaker building in Center City Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Bacon Brothers: Ocean City, NJ & Philadelphia Story About Their Father
Here’s another very cool thing that happened in 2022. The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael) have made the Ocean City, New Jersey Music Pier a regular stop each and every summer in recent years. This 2022 year was no exception. They last performed in New Jersey in Ocean City...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police: Celebratory gunshots on NYE are not permitted
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A warning on Friday ahead of New Year's Eve from law enforcement in Philadelphia. They're urging you not to celebrate by firing guns into the air, or you will be prosecuted.Cheryl Ruffin of West Oak Lane is planning to ring in the new year at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ. The church will be hosting its annual 11 p.m. New Year's Eve mass. "Absolutely, I wouldn't miss it," she said. "Right before Christmas, we've been preparing for this day. This is a celebration."But church leaders worry about the so-called celebratory gunshots. "We've heard them coming out...
Comments / 0