Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
UPDATE 1-Canada competition tribunal approves $14.8 bln Rogers-Shaw merger
(Adds details from ruling, background) Dec 29 (Reuters) - Canada's competition tribunal on Thursday approved the C$20 billion ($14.77 billion) merger between Rogers Communications Inc and Shaw Communications Inc that would create the country's second-largest telecom provider after Bell. Rogers' proposed deal had been blocked by Canada's antitrust bureau on...
Rex International's Unit To Subscribe For 23,809 New Shares In Xer Technologies
* UNIT TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 23,809 NEW SHARES IN XER TECHNOLOGIES PTE. AT A CONSIDERATION OF US$1 MILLION. * UNIT SHALL COMMIT TO INJECT A CAPITAL AMOUNT OF UP TO US$3 MILLION INTO XER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
DIARY - Italy to Feb. 28
Inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. December PMI manufacturing S&P Global data (0845 GMT). Transport Ministry releases December car sales data (1700 GMT). December state sector borrowing requirement data. Bourse After Hours market closed. Solutions Capital Management SIM...
UPDATE 1-Tunisia central bank raises key interest rate by 75 bps to 8% to curb inflation
TUNIS, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s central bank on Friday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% from 7.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the third hike this year. Tunisia's inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8% in November from 9.2% in...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies. KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT...
New Year Toronto
The New Year's fireworks display over Toronto's inner harbor is seen from Ireland Park, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP)
New president vows to steer Swiss through Ukraine fallout
Switzerland's new president Alain Berset pledged to steer one of Europe's major economies through the inflation and energy crises triggered by the war in Ukraine, as he took office on Sunday. Berset, 50, started his one-year term acknowledging that members of the government had their differences but said they would...
Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year
(Reuters) - Gold prices were set to wrap up their best quarter since June 2020 on investor expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after its fast-paced hiking cycle kept bullion gains in check. Bullion is only down about 0.7% so far in 2022, and has...
Croatia adopts euro, enters borderless Europe club
Croatia on Sunday switched to the euro and entered Europe's borderless zone -- two steps Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic called a "historic moment" for his country that joined the European Union nearly a decade ago. At midnight, the Balkan nation bid farewell to its kuna currency and became the 20th...
Lula returns for third term as Brazil president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to be inaugurated Sunday for a third term as Brazil's president, in a ceremony snubbed by outgoing leader Jair Bolsonaro, underlining the deep divisions the veteran leftist inherits. The swearing-in will cap a remarkable political comeback for 77-year-old Lula, who returns to the...
Danish queen says she is 'hurt' by rift over titles
Denmark's Queen Margrethe said Saturday she was saddened by a rift that has emerged in the royal family following her decision to strip four of her grandchildren of their titles. The 82-year-old monarch announced in September that the four children of her youngest son, 53-year-old Prince Joachim, would no longer...
In a bit of a pickle: Badosa's bizarre cure for United Cup cramps
Spain's Paula Badosa drank to success on Sunday when she overcame cramping at the United Cup by sipping pickle juice. Badosa beat Britain's Harriet Dart 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the mixed teams event but only after calling for an unusual tonic in the second set of the round robin clash.
Cuba wins lawsuit with US over Cohiba cigars
Cuba has won the latest round of a 25-year old legal spat over US trademark rights to its famed Cohiba cigars, the smokes once favored by Fidel Castro, the company that markets them said Friday. The US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on December 20 cancelled the US-based firm General...
