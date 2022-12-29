Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
The top travel destinations for 2023, according to experts
At the beginning of 2022, the outlook for travel felt uncertain. A new coronavirus variant had tripped up society again, and it was still a roll of the dice to plan a vacation - let alone take one. But once the omicron wave waned, travel roared back with a vengeance: Testing requirements fell, borders opened and it seemed like every other person you knew went to Europe.
Comments / 0