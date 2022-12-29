ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr club

Saudi Arabian soccer club Al Nassr announced Friday that it has signed superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Why it matters: The move will likely fuel the debate about Saudi Arabia using “sportswashing” to boost its image internationally, AP writes. The big picture: The signing also ends Ronaldo's month-long free agent...
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
57K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy