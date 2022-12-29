Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to Clear Lake vandalism
MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a rash of vandalism in Clear Lake. Austin Dean Mahana, 24 of Mason City was accused of using a hammer on October 17 to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area.
kiow.com
Area Slick Roads Lead to Arrests and Accidents
The area is still dealing with the aftereffects of the recent blizzard. Police in Blue Earth tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, but the two occupants sped off when the officer approached. The high-speed chase ended just west of Forest City on the “S” curve near 150th and 360th. The driver rolled the vehicle into a ditch. The suspects were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for observation. Charges are pending in the case. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota woman pleads not guilty to Freeborn County drug crime
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A woman arrested with meth and a stolen handgun is pleading not guilty. Veronica Nicole Garcia, 28 of Wells, is charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, and possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. Garcia was arrested September...
KIMT
Albert Lea driver in multi-vehicle accident in Wabasha County
ELGIN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea driver was involved in a three-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Wabasha County. It happened just before 4 pm at the intersection of Highway 247 and 265th Avenue in Plainview. A 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a 42-year-old male from Plainview was driving west and stopped to turn south onto 265th Avenue. The State Patrol says a westbound 2016 Jeep Renegade driven by a 46-year-old female from Plainview crashed into the pickup.
KAAL-TV
Howard Co. Deputy Sheriff retiring his badge after over 42 years
(ABC 6 News) – The longest-serving Deputy Sheriff in Howard Co., IA is about to hang up his badge. Deputy Sheriff Darwin Kueker began his career with the Cresco Police Dept. but has spent most of it with the Howard Co. Sheriff’s Office. A total of 42 years in law enforcement.
KIMT
Mason City woman arrested with meth is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County woman accused of dealing methamphetamine gets a deferred judgment. Amanda Kay Butner, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on July 15 in the 400 block of Tiffany Drive in Mason City. Law enforcement says Butner, also known as Amanda Kay Staley, was found with several baggies containing meth.
kchanews.com
New Floyd County Supervisors Take Oath of Office Friday (12.30)
A pair of new Floyd County Board of Supervisors will be sworn into office Friday. A special election in 2021 called for a switch from supervisors being elected at-large to a three-supervisor district in which each supervisor must reside in the district they represent. A new supervisor in each of the districts was elected last month.
kwayradio.com
Bridge to Close
A bridge in Janesville will close on Tuesday and will remain closed, likely for the entirety of 2023. The Seventh Street Bridge over the Cedar River will undergo construction beginning next week. Signage will lead drivers through a detour that includes Marquis Road, Taylor Road, Union Road, Cedar Wapsi Road, and Waverly Road.
KIMT
How to get rid of live Christmas trees in Albert Lea and Mason City
KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – The new year will start off with people getting rid of their live Christmas trees. In Mason City, trees should be placed at the curb for pickup on January 11. City officials say the tree should be cut in half if it is over six feet tall and tree stands, nails or metal fasteners, wire, and any material items must be removed from the tree. Do not place the tree in a bag and roping or wreaths that contain wire must be placed in regular garbage.
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
Very Popular Burger Restaurant Opening Cedar Falls Location
If you're a fan of burgers and fries, and you live in or near the Cedar Valley, this is news that's sure to whet your appetite! A very popular burger chain is set to open its first location in Cedar Falls, not too far from UNI. The restaurant is Five...
Easy: An Eastern Iowa Man Turned $5 into $50,000
Winning the lottery is a thrill. I once won $100 off a scratch ticket and thought I was on top of the world. I can't imagine winning a scratch ticket jackpot. Especially if that jackpot is a massive $50,000!. Well, that's exactly what happened this month to a Cedar Falls...
superhits1027.com
⚠🧊❄Winter Storm Watch for Ice and Snow Monday into Tuesday⚠🧊❄
…Freezing Rain And Snow Late Monday Into Tuesday…. A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across the Upper Midwest from Monday into Tuesday. A mix of snow and freezing rain is anticipated in parts of northern and northwestern Iowa, with a potential for significant ice accumulations by Monday night and light snow lingering on Tuesday.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
KIMT
First Mayo Clinic baby born in 2023!
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first baby born at Mayo Clinic in 2023 was a seven-pound two-ounce baby girl named Alice. Alice was born to Amanda and Jerome Johnson of Albert Lea at 1:42 this morning and is just over a foot and a half long. She was made a hat...
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Guth Opposes Carbon Pipeline Projects
As a state senator, agricultural landowner, and shareholder in an ethanol plant, I would like to register my opposition to the carbon sequestration pipeline projects. The Summit Pipeline would pass just 1.25 miles from my home. Its original route would have passed through a quarter section of land that I rent. I understand that the route has currently been moved across the road, so it probably won’t cross that farm.
kiow.com
Garner Golf Course Looks to Make Needed Purchases
The Garner Golf Course is looking to add to its maintenance fleet with the purchase of a used greens mower and a utility vehicle. The Garner Golf Course Foundation will pay for these items according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt. The used greens mower is expected to be as much...
kchanews.com
Two Apply for pending Vacant Floyd County Supervisor Seat
It appears the Floyd County Board of Supervisors is still set to have a complete makeover to start 2023. With wins in the November general election by Democrat Mark Kuhn for District 1 and Republican Dennis Keifer in District 2, and Republican Jeff Hawbaker in District 3, it set the stage for an overhaul of the Board replacing current Supervisors Doug Kamm, Linda Tjaden and Roy Schwickerath. That will still happen, but not with Hawbaker in office.
KIMT
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
Comments / 0