Archer challenge spurs fundraising success for Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative

George Haley, age 88, of Ashland, passed away Saturday evening, December 24, 2022, at his home. Born George Dennis Haley on November 8, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Amy (Lobstein) and Gerald J. Haley. He graduated from the University of Illinois where he was in the ROTC. He was an Air Force veteran stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton and was involved in research and development. He worked as a metallurgic engineer until the age of 70 and after “retiring” he became a consultant for another 15 years. His ability to focus was a great asset throughout his working career. In his free time, George enjoyed fishing.

