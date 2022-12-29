Archer challenge spurs fundraising success for Women’s Fund Childcare Initiative

Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Source's most impactful stories of 2022
Nearly every year, at the end, we in the journalism business like to publish a story about the most-read stories of the year. A look back before heading into the new year. We could do that, but you’d likely see stories about breaking news and anything to do with new restaurants coming to town. Oh, and cruelty to animals.
George Haley
George Haley, age 88, of Ashland, passed away Saturday evening, December 24, 2022, at his home. Born George Dennis Haley on November 8, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Amy (Lobstein) and Gerald J. Haley. He graduated from the University of Illinois where he was in the ROTC. He was an Air Force veteran stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton and was involved in research and development. He worked as a metallurgic engineer until the age of 70 and after “retiring” he became a consultant for another 15 years. His ability to focus was a great asset throughout his working career. In his free time, George enjoyed fishing.
Open Source: What's going on with the building at 16 East Main Street?
ASHLAND — Over four years ago, the city of Ashland acquired a decaying building at 16 East Main Street to fix up and eliminate potential safety hazards. "The front was becoming so dangerous that there was a fear that perhaps bricks could fall off the front facade, or the front facade could collapse into the street," Mayor Matt Miller said.
Northmor casts spell on Clear Fork
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Northmor nipped Clear Fork 69-63 on December 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Last season, Northmor and Clear Fork faced off on December 23, 2021 at Clear Fork High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Ashland County Property Transfers from December 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from Nov. 29 to Dec. 27. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
Grove City Christian rolls like thunder over East Knox
Grove City Christian earned a convincing 67-38 win over East Knox during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, East Knox and Grove City Christian squared off with March 5, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Strasburg outlasts Fredericktown in topsy-turvy battle
Strasburg pushed past Fredericktown for a 50-33 win in Ohio girls basketball on December 30. Recently on December 17, Fredericktown squared off with Mt Gilead in a basketball game. For more, click here.
