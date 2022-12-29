Read full article on original website
EU Bank Finances Growth of Lithuania’s Largest Seaport
European Union officials announced plans to support the development of an expanded port in Lithuania as part of an effort to support a green transition and enhance maritime capabilities in the Baltic and Eastern Europe. The European Investment Bank (EIB), owned by member states as the lending institution of the EU, and Klaipeda State Seaport Authority recently signed a €65 million ($69 million) loan agreement for the development of Klaipeda seaport in Lithuania. The EU previously also awarded grants and the Nordic Investment Bank is also financing the project.
The bad news: 2023 is already shaping up to be a very, very bad year
As the new year approaches, it is time to consider how 2023 might unfold. Of course, the starting point, the contemporary context, would be the recent history of COVID lockdowns; massive government spending and inflation and constrictive energy policies driving up energy and food prices, as well as most “downstream prices,” and wiping out retirement…
China's Lockdowns are Over, but its Shipping Outlook is Still Mixed
Beijing’s on-and-off COVID lockdowns created serious challenges for shipping in 2022, and even though pandemic-era controls have eased, the trade outlook for China looks mixed. Demand from American importers has fallen; new competitors in Southeast Asia are luring away manufacturers; and high-tech chipmakers are headed for the exit. Still, China is poised for an economic recovery this year, according to some forecasts – with positive implications for dry bulk, among other shipping sectors.
Frontline Completes Move to Cyprus Preparing for Euronav Tender Offer
Tanker operator Frontline completed the final steps preparing to launch its offering to combine its operations with Euronav setting the stage for a new contest between famed investor John Fredriksen and the Saverys family for control of the tanker company. The company announced today, December 30, that the Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver of the Republic of Cyprus has issued a temporary re-domiciliation certificate, meaning that they have completed the re-registration of the company moving its incorporation from Bermuda to Cyprus.
Three of Edda Wind's SOV Newbuilds Delayed
Offshore wind service vessel company Edda Wind says that two of its newbuilds vessels that were scheduled to commence operations in January will not enter service until March due to delays in the installation of key systems in Denmark. The Norwegian firm announced in regulatory filing that Edda Breeze and...
Shipping's Decarbonization Outlook for 2023
Will the CII succeed? Will green fuels take off? And will the IMO enact a carbon levy? This year, we may have the answers. As we begin 2023, maritime experts are looking into their crystal balls for the trends that might define the year. Of course, decarbonization will remain at the center of the debate, with shipping stakeholders yet to agree on an equitable approach to cut the sector’s carbon emissions.
Euroseas Boxship Sold for Scrap as Environmental Regulations Loom
Just weeks after admitting that the age profile of its fleet that is tilted towards older vessels is expected to be affected by greenhouse gas regulations being introduced in 2023, Athens-based operator Euroseas confirmed reports that it has sold one of its old boxships. A year ago, operators were pushing all available ships into service to meet the surge in depend but now as volumes decline and new environmental regulations loom, older ships are beginning to be retired.
Carnival Corp. Slows Newbuilds as Rebound in Operations Continues
Carnival Corporation is implementing a fleet optimization strategy that involves the continuing sale of smaller, less efficient cruise ships and curtailing newbuilding expenditures from 2026. The corporation reports that it plans to decelerate its newbuilding pace as one of several steps to lower costs as it continues to rebuild its global cruise operations and looks to reduce debt built up during the pandemic.
