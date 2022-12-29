Will the CII succeed? Will green fuels take off? And will the IMO enact a carbon levy? This year, we may have the answers. As we begin 2023, maritime experts are looking into their crystal balls for the trends that might define the year. Of course, decarbonization will remain at the center of the debate, with shipping stakeholders yet to agree on an equitable approach to cut the sector’s carbon emissions.

3 HOURS AGO