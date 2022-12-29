Read full article on original website
Onward State
Penn State’s Top 10 Sports Moments Of 2022
Across James Franklin’s nine-year tenure in Happy Valley, the head football coach has remained tried-and-true to his “1-0, next game mentality,” to encourage his squad not to dwell or hang on moments of the past. But throughout 2022, Penn State Athletics embarked on one of its most...
Onward State
‘They’re Co-Starters’: Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen Address Media For First Time
When it comes to James Franklin’s Penn State teams, there’s a longstanding rule that true freshmen are not made available to the media. Oftentimes, it’s a near-unnoticed rule, but occasionally an impact freshman joins the program and fans possess an unrequited desire to hear from them. The...
Onward State
Penn State To Wear Simpler Patch In Rose Bowl
Penn State football will roll with a stripped-back uniform patch for its 2023 Rose Bowl showdown with Utah. In years past, teams have worn a circular white patch that typically features a sponsor and the rose logo. The Nittany Lions will wear just a stitched rose patch on their uniform this year, according to a game official.
Onward State
‘We Haven’t Reinvented The Wheel’: Penn State Pleased With Offensive Line Improvement
It’s no secret that Penn State’s offensive line has commonly been a weak link over James Franklin’s tenure as head coach. From inconsistent play to giving up 10 sacks to Temple in 2015, it hasn’t been pretty. But now, the Nittany Lions have come a long way in building up its five-man front.
Onward State
Opportunity Awaits Mitchell Tinsley At Rose Bowl Amid Washington’s Absence
As was the case for a majority of his collegiate career, Mitchell Tinsley’s tenure at Penn State began as a result of risk. The wide receiver joined his new school in December 2021 following a mammoth season at Western Kentucky. Starting 14 games, Tinsley snagged 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Defeats Iowa 83-79 On New Year’s Day
Penn State men’s basketball (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) started the new year off with a win, taking down Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) 83-79. Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring 26 and 20 points, respectively. Evan Mahaffey stepped up big to help Penn State close out the Hawkeyes.
Onward State
Camaraderie In Quarterback Room Setting Penn State, Drew Allar Up For Future Success
When talking about the 2022 Penn State football team, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more controversial topic than the quarterback position. While internally there’s never been much of a question about Sean Clifford’s starting status, there’s been unrelenting calls for freshman phenom Drew Allar to unseat Clifford as the team’s signal-caller. Despite the constant external debate pitting Allar and Clifford up against each other, the reality of the situation couldn’t be any more different.
Onward State
No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Defeats LIU 4-3
No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (14-8-1, 5-1-0 CHA) took on Long Island University (11-9-1, 10-1-1 NEWHA), and outscored the Sharks 4-3 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Both teams exchanged blows, but a late goal from Tessa Janecke propelled Penn State to a 4-3 win to open the series.
Onward State
Early Dominance Helps Lady Lions Steamroll Rutgers 90-72
Penn State women’s basketball (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) took down Rutgers (6-9, 1-2 Big Ten) in quick fashion on Friday night in a 90-72 win. The victory led off the Lady Lions’ long run of Big Ten play, which will last until the end of the regular season.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State’s Rose Bowl Media Day
With the Rose Bowl just a few days away, Penn State football took some time to meet with the media Saturday morning right outside the stadium. The entire team and coaching staff were made available, and it was also the first time this season that all true freshmen were allowed to be interviewed by the press. Right after media day, the team posed for a group picture outside of Rose Bowl Stadium in the dreary conditions.
Onward State
Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Cultivating Confidence In Pasadena
Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has long been known as a hands-on coach. During the season, Diaz could frequently be seen putting his hands in the dirt alongside his players at practice. At a Rose Bowl practice that was highlighted by liberal shouting and expletives Friday, Diaz’s intensity took a different...
Onward State
No. 5 Penn State Men’s Hockey Explodes Offensively In 6-1 Rout Over No. 20 RIT
No. 5 Penn State men’s hockey (16-5) blew out No. 20 RIT 6-1 in its first game in over two weeks. Ashton Calder and Kevin Wall scored two goals a piece to go along with a solid performance from goaltender Liam Souliere in Penn State’s series-opening victory. How...
Onward State
Previewing The Enemy: Utah Utes
Welcome to the Granddaddy of Them All. No. 11 Penn State football (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) is heading to California to face off with No. 8 Utah (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the 109th Rose Bowl. It’s the fifth time the Nittany Lions have played in Pasadena, but they’re seeking what would be just their second win.
