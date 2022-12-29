ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Penn State’s Top 10 Sports Moments Of 2022

Across James Franklin’s nine-year tenure in Happy Valley, the head football coach has remained tried-and-true to his “1-0, next game mentality,” to encourage his squad not to dwell or hang on moments of the past. But throughout 2022, Penn State Athletics embarked on one of its most...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State To Wear Simpler Patch In Rose Bowl

Penn State football will roll with a stripped-back uniform patch for its 2023 Rose Bowl showdown with Utah. In years past, teams have worn a circular white patch that typically features a sponsor and the rose logo. The Nittany Lions will wear just a stitched rose patch on their uniform this year, according to a game official.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Defeats Iowa 83-79 On New Year’s Day

Penn State men’s basketball (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) started the new year off with a win, taking down Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) 83-79. Jalen Pickett and Andrew Funk led the way for the Nittany Lions, scoring 26 and 20 points, respectively. Evan Mahaffey stepped up big to help Penn State close out the Hawkeyes.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Camaraderie In Quarterback Room Setting Penn State, Drew Allar Up For Future Success

When talking about the 2022 Penn State football team, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more controversial topic than the quarterback position. While internally there’s never been much of a question about Sean Clifford’s starting status, there’s been unrelenting calls for freshman phenom Drew Allar to unseat Clifford as the team’s signal-caller. Despite the constant external debate pitting Allar and Clifford up against each other, the reality of the situation couldn’t be any more different.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 12 Penn State Women’s Hockey Defeats LIU 4-3

No. 12 Penn State women’s hockey (14-8-1, 5-1-0 CHA) took on Long Island University (11-9-1, 10-1-1 NEWHA), and outscored the Sharks 4-3 on Friday at Pegula Ice Arena. Both teams exchanged blows, but a late goal from Tessa Janecke propelled Penn State to a 4-3 win to open the series.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Early Dominance Helps Lady Lions Steamroll Rutgers 90-72

Penn State women’s basketball (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) took down Rutgers (6-9, 1-2 Big Ten) in quick fashion on Friday night in a 90-72 win. The victory led off the Lady Lions’ long run of Big Ten play, which will last until the end of the regular season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State’s Rose Bowl Media Day

With the Rose Bowl just a few days away, Penn State football took some time to meet with the media Saturday morning right outside the stadium. The entire team and coaching staff were made available, and it was also the first time this season that all true freshmen were allowed to be interviewed by the press. Right after media day, the team posed for a group picture outside of Rose Bowl Stadium in the dreary conditions.
Onward State

Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz Cultivating Confidence In Pasadena

Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz has long been known as a hands-on coach. During the season, Diaz could frequently be seen putting his hands in the dirt alongside his players at practice. At a Rose Bowl practice that was highlighted by liberal shouting and expletives Friday, Diaz’s intensity took a different...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Previewing The Enemy: Utah Utes

Welcome to the Granddaddy of Them All. No. 11 Penn State football (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) is heading to California to face off with No. 8 Utah (10-3, 7-2 Pac-12) in the 109th Rose Bowl. It’s the fifth time the Nittany Lions have played in Pasadena, but they’re seeking what would be just their second win.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
PIX11

Westchester Powerball player wins $50,000 in lottery

MOUNT KISCO, NY (PIX11) — A Mount Kisco lottery player can start 2023 thousands of dollars richer.  A third-prize winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Jayame Market for the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 18, 37, 44, 50 and 64. The Powerball was 11.  Two winning Take 5 tickets were also sold in […]
MOUNT KISCO, NY
norwoodnews.org

Body of Missing DeWitt Clinton Employee Found on Hunter Island

Police continue to investigate the disappearance and now mysterious death of New Rochelle resident and longtime DeWitt Clinton High School employee, Christopher Corcoran, 61, whose body was discovered in the woods on Hunter Island, just North of Orchard Beach, on Monday, Dec. 26. As reported, according to New Rochelle police,...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WTNH

Baby born exactly at midnight at Yale New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Hospital’s first bundle of joy of 2023 arrived just in time for the new year. Exactly on time for the new year, in fact. Elias was born exactly at midnight to parents Casandra Falcon and Jaime Puntiel of New Haven, according to the hospital. He weighed eight […]
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy