Vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry are all beloved ice cream flavors in Japan, but forward-thinking confectioners are looking back at the country’s age-old fermentation practices to create some of the most interesting modern flavors.For nearly two centuries, Komego has been making miso – fermented bean paste used as a foundational flavor builder in Japanese cuisine. Stepping into its well-appointed outlet shop in the west coast city of Fukui, Japan, there are lots of predictable items for on display, including a range of fresh misos in plastic-lined wooden barrels and tables brimming with miso-laced soups, sauces, and dressings. More surprisingly, there’s a...

44 MINUTES AGO