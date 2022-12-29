ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 2

Related
Deadline

How To Watch Tonight’s New Year’s Eve Specials On TV & The Ball Drop In Times Square Live Online

New Year’s Eve festivities are being broadcast across the country Saturday, from Miami to Los Angeles to the famous Times Square ball drop in New York City. The official Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration will kick off at 6 p.m. ET with the lighting and raising of the New Year’s Eve Ball atop One Times Square. Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett will return to host the event, which will feature performances from KT Tunstall, LL Cool J, Chlöe, Journey, and Karol G, as well as a Planet Fitness Dance Performance with Liza Koshy, and the USO Show Troupe. Jeremy Hassell will co-host. Related Story Ryan Seacrest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host

"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
News Breaking LIVE

ABC News Journalist Dies Suddenly

Employees at ABC News are mourning the death of the executive producer of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" after he passed unexpectedly late last week, The Hill reports. Dax Tejera, who had been executive producer for "This Week" since last December, reportedly died Friday night due to a heart attack at the age of 37. His death was first announced by ABC News' Rachel Scott during the Saturday episode of "World News Tonight."
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Fox News

917K+
Followers
4K+
Post
712M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy