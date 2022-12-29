Marietta man charged with drowning cat

Austin Hedgeman Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A Marietta man has been indicted after authorities say he drowned a cat in Cherokee County this summer.

Austin Hedgeman, 22, is charged with one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals, according to an indictment filed Dec. 12. The indictment charges Hedgeman with causing a cat’s death by drowning around July 6.

In an arrest warrant filed July 6 by the Cherokee Marshal’s Office, officers say Hedgeman caused “physical pain, suffering or death to an animal” July 3 and could be heard on a recording saying he held the cat down “until he stopped moving.”

Authorities say the drowning was at a southwest Cherokee County home, near Woodstock.

Court records show the marshal’s office originally charged Hedgeman with a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty but the charge was upgraded to a felony.

Hedgeman was arrested July 6 and released July 8 on a $1,000 bond, according to the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.

He has a hearing scheduled for Jan. 11, according to court documents.

An indictment is a formal charge of felony offenses, and defendants are assumed innocent until proven guilty.