Parkersburg, WV

Missing West Virginia woman Gretchen Fleming last seen at bar with person of interest, police

By Chris Eberhart, Haley Chi-Sing, Rebecca Rosenberg
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
WOWK 13 News

Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia

VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
VIENNA, WV
newsnationnow.com

Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue

(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex

WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
THE PLAINS, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

The Stories That Clicked: Crime, politics, celebrities drew readers to NewsandSentinel.com in 2022

PARKERSBURG — The 2022 stories that drew the most views at NewsandSentinel.com included reports on crimes, politics and a couple of celebrity visits to the Mid-Ohio Valley. The most viewed story on the site was a May 20 article about an arrest in the shooting death of Terrance Mills Jr., 26, of Parkersburg. Parkersburg Police found him bleeding in the 1400 block of Covert Street, and he succumbed to his wounds at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.
PARKERSBURG, WV
lootpress.com

West Virginia family looking for answers in disappearance of Gretchen Fleming

NBC NEWS – 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen in the early morning hours of December 4, 2022, at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Dateline spoke with Jake Grim, an old friend of Gretchen’s who has helped the Fleming family organize vigils. “As soon as the story came out, it rattled me,” Jake said. “I’m a true crime lover, I love reading thriller novels, I love to listen to podcasts and then it happens to you and it kind of changes your world.”
PARKERSBURG, WV
WSAZ

Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Two bodies were recovered after being reported missing in the Elk River near the Duck area Friday, according to West Virginia State Police. Two people were approached near the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck, West Virginia Friday afternoon, according to Troopers. Troopers identify the victims as...
DUCK, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
ridgeviewnews.com

WV State Police Asking for help Locating Roane County Teen

The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway in Roane County. Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a home around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Spencer, West Virginia. He was last seen being dropped off at a Piggly Wiggly in Vienna WV around noon on December 27th.
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident

RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
RIPLEY, WV
