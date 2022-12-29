Missing West Virginia woman Gretchen Fleming last seen at bar with person of interest, police

Read full article on original website
Metro News
Police search for ‘person of interest’ vehicle in Gretchen Fleming disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police have released photos of a ‘person of interest’ vehicle in connection with the disappearance of a young Vienna woman. The vehicle, a black Nissan Rogue, is owned by an unnamed person of interest in the case. Police are seeking more information on its movements from Dec. 3-5, 2022.
Scam letter circulating around Vienna, West Virginia
VIENNA, WV (WOWK) — The Vienna Police Department in West Virginia is warning the public about a scam letter. Authorities say residents who received funds from the Community Development Block Grant may have gotten the letter. Vienna PD says it was not sent by city officials. Authorities ask residents to contact Vienna PD if they […]
newsnationnow.com
Gretchen Fleming is still missing, investigations continue
(NewsNation) — The disappearance of a woman last seen in early December has investigators following her trail, and they have identified a person of interest. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing on Dec. 12 by her family in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was last seen on Dec. 4. Authorities weren’t concerned about the delay in reporting.
2 bodies found in Elk River after subject fled WVSP officer
Two bodies were recovered from the Elk River after a subject with an active warrant fled an officer with the West Virginia State Police.
2 people stabbed at Lewis County apartment complex
WESTON, W.Va. – Law enforcement in Lewis County is investigating after two people were stabbed at an apartment complex Friday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., Friday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, the West Virginia State Police and the Weston Police Department all responded to the Weston Manor […]
WTAP
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
Ohio man jailed for illegally buying 34-cent sucker
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A petty crime landed one Ohio man in jail, authorities say. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a dispute involving the alleged misuse of a debit card in The Plains, Ohio. Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with multiple people. ACSO says deputies discovered that a […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
The Stories That Clicked: Crime, politics, celebrities drew readers to NewsandSentinel.com in 2022
PARKERSBURG — The 2022 stories that drew the most views at NewsandSentinel.com included reports on crimes, politics and a couple of celebrity visits to the Mid-Ohio Valley. The most viewed story on the site was a May 20 article about an arrest in the shooting death of Terrance Mills Jr., 26, of Parkersburg. Parkersburg Police found him bleeding in the 1400 block of Covert Street, and he succumbed to his wounds at WVU Medicine Camden Clark.
West Virginia cops ID person of interest in case of woman, 28, who went missing nearly a month ago
Law enforcement in Parkersburg, West Virginia said they have identified a person of interest in their investigation of a 28-year-old woman who went missing early this month.
lootpress.com
West Virginia family looking for answers in disappearance of Gretchen Fleming
NBC NEWS – 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming was last seen in the early morning hours of December 4, 2022, at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Dateline spoke with Jake Grim, an old friend of Gretchen’s who has helped the Fleming family organize vigils. “As soon as the story came out, it rattled me,” Jake said. “I’m a true crime lover, I love reading thriller novels, I love to listen to podcasts and then it happens to you and it kind of changes your world.”
West Virginia man charged with kidnapping, assault in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A Winfield man is facing charges in Kanawha County for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman. According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, authorities responded to a home in Dunbar around 12:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Deputies say the call claimed the suspect had broken into […]
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
WSAZ
Victims’ identities released after bodies recovered in Elk River
CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ)-Two bodies were recovered after being reported missing in the Elk River near the Duck area Friday, according to West Virginia State Police. Two people were approached near the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in Duck, West Virginia Friday afternoon, according to Troopers. Troopers identify the victims as...
Authorities release names of 2 men found in Elk River in West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 31, 2022, 4:19 p.m.): West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released the names of the two men who jumped into the Elk River and were later found dead. WVSP says Cpl. F.L. Raynor saw two men — Derek Lee Smith, 29, and Darrius James Nottingham Jr., 61, both of Duck, West Virginia — walking […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Suspect arrested and charged with felonious assault in Gallia Co. stabbing
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday evening, December 28, 2022, authorities received a call about a stabbing at a residence on Bear Run Road in Gallia County, Ohio. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim with a severe laceration. The victim was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
ridgeviewnews.com
WV State Police Asking for help Locating Roane County Teen
The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help locating a runaway in Roane County. Brayden Matthew Ash, 16, allegedly ran away from a home around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 in Spencer, West Virginia. He was last seen being dropped off at a Piggly Wiggly in Vienna WV around noon on December 27th.
wchstv.com
Person of interest developed in case of missing Wood County woman, police chief says
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg’s police chief said police have developed a person of interest in the case of a missing woman whose disappearance nearly a month ago has drawn national media attention and extensive interest on social media. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna was last seen...
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
West Virginia man charged with arson after setting fire to apartment in Ravenswood
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after police say he set a home on fire in Ravenswood on Tuesday. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a 911 call about threats being made at a residence on the 600 block of Sand St. They spoke with a man, 62-year-old David Boggess, who said […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Teen, juveniles face charges in Ripley High School incident
RIPLEY — An 18-year-old male and four juvenile boys were charged with battery and conspiracy, and one juvenile with sexual abuse, after an incident at Ripley High School during a soccer workout, according to a Facebook post from the Ripley Police Department. The post said the adult male was...
