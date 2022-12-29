Saints Passing Attack Needs Production Against Formidable Eagles Defense

An inconsistent New Orleans passing game desperately needs to manufacture plays against a top-ranked Philadelphia pass defense for a chance at a Week 17 upset.

A 6-9 New Orleans Saints team heads to Philadelphia for a New Years Day clash with the 13-2 Eagles. It's an important game for both clubs, with the Saints looking to hold onto slim NFC South title hopes and the Eagles looking to sew up the NFC East and the conference's Number 1 seed.

New Orleans won in Cleveland last week despite being without both starting guards and WR Chris Olave. They come into this contest with the NFL's 18th-ranked offense, averaging 337 yards per game. However, the Saints have struggled with self-inflicted miscues and turnovers all year. Their 23 turnovers are third from last and turnover differential of minus-12 is second worst in the league.

The Saints face off against a Philadelphia defense is second in total yards, allowing just 302 per outing. They've also caused the second most turnovers (26) in the NFL.

Teams that have had success against the Eagles have done so on the ground, but New Orleans will also have to make some plays through the air to continue their season. Here's how their passing game measures up against the formidable Philadelphia defense.

Saints Passing Attack

- 20.2 points per game (22nd)

- 223.2 passing yards/game (15th)

- 23 touchdowns (14th)

- 13 interceptions (22nd)

- 30 sacks

- 40.5% 3rd Down Percentage (14th)

Dec 13, 2020; New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) passes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve-year veteran QB Andy Dalton has completed a career-high 66.2% of his throws in 12 games since taking over for Jameis Winston. Dalton, who's thrown 17 touchdowns against 8 interceptions, has been unspectacular but capable of spreading the ball around efficiently.

The team’s top playmaker has been rookie WR Chris Olave, the draft's 11th overall selection. Olave has 63 receptions for 940 yards and three scores. He has at least four receptions in 11 games and three 100-yard outings.

A terrific route runner with excellent speed, Olave has played like a future Pro Bowl fixture. However, he's also dealing with a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week and has his status in question against Philadelphia. Without him, Marquez Callaway, Tre’Quan Smith, and Keith Kirkwood have made absolutely no difference for the offense.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (89) catches the football against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir (38). Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

One player who has been a major surprise has been undrafted rookie WR Rashid Shaheed. A speedy playmaker in the open field, Shaheed has also rapidly developed as a route runner. In nine games, just the last five of which with extensive offensive action, he has 19 catches for 375 yards.

Another pleasant surprise in 2022 has been the development of third-year TE Juwan Johnson. A converted wideout in just his second year at the position, Johnson has 36 receptions for 425 yards and a team-best 7 touchdowns. His athleticism is an advantage over most linebackers, while his size gives him the edge over many defensive backs. Adam Trautman is Johnson's complement at the position and a solid short yardage option and excellent blocker.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes to tight end Juwan Johnson (83) during warm ups before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara is the league's best receiver at the position, but hasn't been featured in that role often enough this season. Kamara has 55 catches for 480 yards, but just one score and six games of less than 25 yards receiving.

Versatile threat Taysom Hill continues to be an offensive key in multiple ways. Hill gives defenses nightmares as a runner when he lines up behind center, but will also make them pay when they overplay his rushing ability. As a passer, he's completed 11 of 17 throws for 216 yards and two scores. He's also contributed seven receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

The Saints offensive line will be without both starting guards this week. Cesar Ruiz is on injured reserve, while Andrus Peat is unlikely to play because of an ankle injury. Calvin Throckmorton will step in at RG, with Josh Andrews probably taking Peat's spot.

Center Erik McCoy returned from injured reserve two weeks ago to solidify the interior of the line. Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst make up a solid duo along the edge. Rookie OT Trevor Penning is used mainly on jumbo packages, but could be brought in as an extra blocker in pass protection.

Eagles Pass Defense

- 20.5 points per game (10th)

- 181.2 passing yards/game (1st)

- 21 touchdowns (11th)

- 16 interceptions (2nd)

- 61 sacks/107 QB hits (1st)

- 39% 3rd Down Percentage (14th)

Dec 13, 2020; Philadelphia Eagles nose tackle Javon Hargrave (93) sacks New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY

Philadelphia creates more havoc in offensive backfields than any other NFL team. Their 61 sacks are eleven more than the second highest team and they've had at least three QB takedowns in 11 games this season.

The Eagles have the league's best defensive tackle corps, a unit responsible for 21.5 sacks, 34 QB hits, and 18 tackles for loss.

Fletcher Cox (6 sacks, 20 pressures) is the household name at the position, but Javon Hargrave has been the even bigger thorn in the side of offenses. Hargrave has 10 sacks, 15 pressures, and nine tackles for loss. The team has incredible depth here with monstrous rookie Jordan Davis, veteran Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh, Milton Williams, and Linval Joseph.

Dec 13, 2020; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throws a pass pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia's edge rushers aren't as deep, but are just as problematic for offensive lines. Explosive Haason Reddick has had another Pro Bowl campaign with a team-high 14 sacks and 33 pressures. Thirteen-year DE Brandon Graham continues to play at a high level with nine sacks and 18 pressures.

Josh Sweat was overlooked by Pro Bowl voters after making it last year. Sweat has been even better in 2022, recording a career-high 11 sacks, 23 QB hits, 15 tackles for loss, and even intercepting a pass.

Aided by their incredible defensive line, the Eagles have an underrated crew of linebackers rarely out of position. Fourth-year MLB T.J. Edwards leads the team with a career-high 138 tackles and has broken up seven passes. Weakside LB Kyzir White has 91 stops of his own, along with a half sack and five passes broken up. Reddick is basically an extra pass rusher and rarely drops into coverage, but rookie LB Nakobe Dean has flashed the potential of a bright future as an off-ball linebacker.

Philadelphia's combination of intense pressure and solid coverage has caused opposing quarterbacks to complete just 62% of their throws with 16 interceptions, second most in the league. The Eagles have allowed just one quarterback to have over 270 yards, that coming last week with Dak Prescott's 347 yards. They've clamped down pretty well on opposing receivers, allowing just four 100-yard outings.

The Eagles will likely be without two key members of their secondary this week. Former Saint Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who has a team-high 6 interceptions, has yet to be activated off injured reserve, while CB Avonte Maddox (toe) will miss the last two regular season contests. Gardner-Johnson and Maddox were the defense's top slot corners.

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) returns an interception for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia still has playmakers on the back end. Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay is considered one of the league's best at the position. Slay has allowed only 58% completion rate when targeted to go along with his 3 interceptions and 13 passes broken up.

Veteran CB James Bradberry is also having a strong year with 3 interceptions, 15 throws broken up, and just 44% completion rate allowed. Safeties Reed Blankenship, Marcus Epps, and K'Von Wallace have limited range, but are smart players who put themselves in position to make plays.

What to Expect

Nov 21, 2021; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) blocked by New Orleans Saints guard James Hurst (74). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Protecting Dalton against the NFL's most formidable pass rush is obviously the biggest key. This is especially true along the interior, where C Erik McCoy will be flanked by two reserves at guard against defensive tackles that can wreck a game plan.

If Ramczyk and Hurst can handle the Eagles edge rushers one-on-one, a daunting task, then the Saints could apply double-teams inside. Don't be surprised if New Orleans keeps Trautman or FB Adam Prentice in as extra blockers in passing situations.

Nov 21, 2021; New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) and guard Calvin Throckmorton (76) block Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Having Olave back healthy will be critical. He and Shaheed have both shown the ability to get immediate separation and are good open field runners. Both are vital attributes for a Saints passing game that will need to get rid of the ball quickly.

With or without Olave, Alvin Kamara needs to be a big part of the game plan as a receiver, something we haven't seen often this season. Juwan Johnson should also play a key role. He and Kamara will both have the matchup advantage over Eagles linebackers and safeties.

The Saints best chance at success will be with their running game, which must be productive and keep them in manageable second and third down situations. However, Dalton, his receivers, and pass protection needs to avoid mistakes and be effective for any chance at a Week 17 upset in Philadelphia.

