Kathryn Johnston Duprie
3d ago
He was the idiot that promised to appoint extremist Supreme Court justices that would overturn Roe vs Wade. Now they gotta live with the FACT the most of the country voted against this in22 and will again in 24
Brenda Hapner
3d ago
Dumpster is the reason for their loss! We don’t need anymore treasonous people in our government and those that were involved with Trump’s plan, will be going to prison for following a loser. 😂😂😂😂
Gottosay
3d ago
Trump in 1999: ‘I am Very Pro-Choice’On MTP in 1999, Donald Trump explains his views on certain social issues including same-sex marriage, gays in the military and abortion.
