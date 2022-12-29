Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after he suffered three major blows in one disaster of a day.Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and the hashtag #ketchup started trending online on Tuesday as a series of political and legal issues took a bad turn for the former president.First, the Trump Organization was found guilty by a New York jury of all 17 counts of fraud, on charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade scheme to avoid paying payroll taxes by compensating top executives with untaxed benefits such as housing...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO