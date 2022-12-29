Read full article on original website
Jay sneeze
3d ago
Another right wing conspiracy theory bites the dust. Will they admit it or double down with some deep state nonsense? Stay tuned.
Reply(78)
229
Andrew Harrison
3d ago
All this time and trump has not provided any evidence of election fraud. People that believes his lies and are now in jail or prison during Christmas and New years while he is out spending Christmas and New years with his family.
Reply(96)
169
Klaatu
3d ago
Who started the original rumor? In total contrast with the conspiracy theory, Epps, under oath, denies ever being associated with the FBI, but does admit to being a former Oath Keeper and is a foe of antifa.
Reply(27)
91
