wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review
This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty
Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
NOLA.com
Tree by tree: Meet the woman replanting the greenery torn away by Hurricane Katrina
As New Orleans rebuilt itself during the years after Hurricane Katrina, Susannah Burley noticed one treasured part of the city was slow to return: its trees. More than 100,000 oaks, cypress and other trees were lost in parks and other public lands, and an untold number were torn away from private properties.
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
A Louisiana businessman has pled guilty to conspiring with the First NBC Bank president to defraud the bank.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans nursing student shot dead in Belize, local news sites report
UPDATE: Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student. A New Orleans nursing student was shot dead Friday night outside a nightclub in San Pedro, Belize, local news outlets reported. J'Bria Bowens, 23, was visiting San Pedro for her father's birthday when a gunman opened fire...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
an17.com
Robert's historic building receives Main Street restoration grant
A Ponchatoula business owner has been awarded a $9,200 grant to help with restoration of her historic building. Casey Robert, owner of 145 W. Pine Street in Ponchatoula, has been awarded a Louisiana Main Street grant to help with restoration of the structure. Purchased by Robert earlier this year, the...
KPLC TV
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector...
NOLA.com
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
New Louisiana laws for 2023 cover children, state taxes and disasters
The new legislation covers a wide range of topics and will all take effect on Jan.1.
Homeless man freezes to death in Mississippi while trying to get to family
Entergy to Refund Louisiana Customers Overcharged for 20 Years
Big money refunds coming from Entergy to NOLA
The New Orleans City Council has prevailed on a pair of complaints before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) that result in as much as $65-million dollars being returned to Entergy ratepayers.
