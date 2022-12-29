ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Louisiana Eats: 2022 Year In Review

This week, we look back at some memorable highlights from 2022 and remember those we've lost. We begin with our 2011 conversation with Tennessee Williams scholar Dr. Kenneth Holditch, who died in December. A professor at the University of New Orleans, Dr. Holditch helped establish festivals honoring Williams' life here and in two other cities. Dr. Holditch shares stories of the Pulitzer-winning playwright, whom he counted among his many friends.
Our Views: For Road Home program, fairness was the first casualty

Disasters don’t discriminate based on the means of those unlucky enough to find themselves in the path of destruction, we in Louisiana know from long experience. Recoveries, too often, are another story. It takes cold hard cash for a family devastated by a hurricane — or in the aftermath...
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana

The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana

Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Robert's historic building receives Main Street restoration grant

A Ponchatoula business owner has been awarded a $9,200 grant to help with restoration of her historic building. Casey Robert, owner of 145 W. Pine Street in Ponchatoula, has been awarded a Louisiana Main Street grant to help with restoration of the structure. Purchased by Robert earlier this year, the...
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard spent hours searching the waters off Louisiana for four people on board a helicopter that crashed Thursday while departing an oil platform. “It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector...
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022

In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
Homeless man freezes in MS while trying to get to TN

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said. Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in southern Mississippi Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money […]
