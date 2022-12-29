Read full article on original website
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Ford Trademark Filed In U.S. For BlueOval Brand
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark BlueOval with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 97076367, the application contains the goods and services description of “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and their structural parts.” Additional goods and services descriptions also pertain to this Ford trademark filing, including those related to software, promotional materials, electric vehicle charging, battery recycling services, and the transmission of data.
It's safe to say that the Ford GT is one of the greatest cars to ever wear the legendary oval. For several decades, Ford engineers poured their hearts and souls into making the Ford GT better. There's even an entire movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale about the inception of the very first Ford GT and its historic victory over Ferrari. In essence, the GT is a big deal.
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Those that have been paying attention over the past year or more are already aware that Ford has issued its fair share of recalls over that time span, a number that continues to grow as the calendar continues to turn. Among that group, some of the more notable issues relate to the Ford Escape over a fire risk and a shift cable detachment issue, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, which face blower motor failure problems, Ford F-150 wiper motor failures, the Ford Bronco Sport over a fuel injector issue, and the Ford Transit Connect and Fusion, both of which were plagued by a problematic shifter cable bushing. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting Ford as the most recalled manufacturer for 2022 – an “honor” that it also earned in 2021.
It was 1921 when Zagato was asked by Alfa Romeo to improve some of their race cars. The relationship that started back then gave birth to some of the most exciting masterpieces of automotive industry. And what better way to celebrate 100-year anniversary than to build a 500-horsepowere masterpiece. Based on an Alfa Romeo Giulia, the GIulia SWB Zagato takes its design cues from another collaboration between Alfa and Zagato, the 1989 SZ. This Giulia SWB that is presented now actually started as a project back in 2021, and Zagato ensures us that "The conception, development and production of the car were, however, carried out entirely and independently by the Milanese Atelier without external support. The presence of the Alfa Romeo badge on the car is solely for descriptive and promotional purposes."
The all-new, next-generation 2024 Lincoln Nautilus leaked back in November via the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information, giving us our first look at the redesigned crossover and its new back-lit logo. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a 2024 Lincoln Nautilus prototype out driving around wearing heavy camo, as is the case with previously-spied examples, along with a very interesting feature – Lincoln Continental-style door handles.
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Entering its third model year, demand for the sixth-generation Ford Bronco hasn’t waved one bit, and in fact, many reservation holders are still waiting to take delivery of their new SUV. As such, dealer stock has also remained relatively scant, with the few models that are sitting on lots sporting large markups over MSRP. However, the tides are seemingly turning just a tad, as The Blue Oval’s most recent sales report indicates that the Ford Bronco dealer stock sales ratio has shifted somewhat over the past month or so.
The Kogod School of Business recently released its 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. A variety of FoMoCo models have made the cut thus far due to the fact that final assembly occurs in America, while more than 50 percent of the components used in most of those vehicles come from either the U.S. or Canada. Now, we have yet another model to add to this list – the Ford F-150 Lightning, which ranked 40th among 100 vehicles that qualified for 2022.
Lincoln Aviator sales increased in the United States and Mexico while decreasing in Canada during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Lincoln Aviator deliveries totaled 5,746 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 59 percent compared to 3,618 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first...
In recent years, even newer iterations of the iconic Ford F-150 have become sought-after collector items, with prices for older pickups continuing to rise. That includes F-150s from the 1990s, such as this low-mile 1994 Ford F-150 XLT Lariat, as well as this 1994 Ford F-150 XLT. Now, yet another pickup from this era has popped up for sale, but it’s a real doozy – this 1990 Ford F-150 XLT that has just 195 miles on the clock, which is set to be auctioned at Mecum’s Kissimmee sale next month.
Ford Super Duty discount offers are yet again non-existent during December 2022, as The Blue Oval is not offering any sort of incentive, discount or deal toward the purchase of its highly popular heavy duty pickup line this month, regardless of region. The complete lack of Ford F-Series Super Duty...
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an in-flight EV remote parking system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 28th, 2021, published on December 29th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0410895. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of EV-related patents in recent...
RANGER -13.13% 12,453 14,335 -36.33% 46,293 72,706. In Canada, Ford Ranger deliveries totaled 902 units in Q3 2022, a decrease of about 70 percent compared to 3,024 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of the year, Ranger sales decreased about 63 percent to 3,393 units. MODEL...
In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
As Ford Authority reported yesterday, the Ford Escape PHEV will remain eligible for the revised EV tax credit put into law by the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, at least until proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements of that bill arrive, which is expected to happen in March 2023. However, there are some strange stipulations regarding the MSRP requirements for eligible vehicles that don’t make much sense.
In the past, Hennessey Performance has undertaken the challenge of turning the already aggressive Ford F-150 Raptor into a 6×6 machine, answering the call for six-wheel-drive for a pretty penny. The aftermarket performance company also took on the mean Ford F-150 Raptor R, beefing it up and calling it the VelociRaptor 1000, thanks to its impressive 1,000 horsepower output. While the latter version of the F-150 Raptor R rides on a traditional set of four wheels rather than six, Ford Authority couldn’t help but wonder what the high-performance midsize pickup would look like in 6×6 form right from the factory. So, here it is: our completely hypothetical 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R 6×6.
