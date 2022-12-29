Those that have been paying attention over the past year or more are already aware that Ford has issued its fair share of recalls over that time span, a number that continues to grow as the calendar continues to turn. Among that group, some of the more notable issues relate to the Ford Escape over a fire risk and a shift cable detachment issue, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, which face blower motor failure problems, Ford F-150 wiper motor failures, the Ford Bronco Sport over a fuel injector issue, and the Ford Transit Connect and Fusion, both of which were plagued by a problematic shifter cable bushing. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting Ford as the most recalled manufacturer for 2022 – an “honor” that it also earned in 2021.

