Clovis, CA

2 arrested for suspected armed robbery in Clovis, police say

By Marcela Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a Clovis business using a handgun, according to officials with the Clovis Police Department.

Police say officers on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. responded to the report of an armed robbery at Advance America near Shaw and Peach.

Employees say a suspect entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money, after they gave cash to the suspect, he got into a car that was waiting for him nearby, according to the police report.

Clovis Police Department

After reviewing surveillance video from inside the business and city cameras, investigators say detectives were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Bekim Eriven of Fresno. He was located in his car and arrested in Fresno without incident, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect’s girlfriend 34-year-old Michele Patton of Fresno was also arrested after it was determined that she drove the car to and from the robbery. After the arrest, a handgun that was described by the victim was recovered in the suspect’s vehicle, police say they also found the clothes the suspect was wearing during the incident in a trash can nearby.

Police say both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several felonies.

YourCentralValley.com

Man jailed after crashing into Visalia Police cruiser: VPD

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man was booked into jail after police say his car collided with an on-duty Visalia Police officer’s patrol vehicle Saturday night. Visalia police say one of their officers was traveling northbound on West Street, near Main Street,  just before 6:30 p.m. According to investigators, another vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daniel Solis […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: 1st homicide of 2023 after Fresno man shot dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The first homicide of the year took place after a man was shot and killed in Fresno Sunday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex parking lot on Fruit Avenue and Saginaw Way for a report of shots fired and […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Multiple arrests after pound of meth, gun found at Fresno apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Multiple arrests were made after over a pound of meth and a gun was found at an apartment in Fresno. Officers were patrolling the area of Blackstone and Dakota Avenues when they say they saw a man jump a fence and go into an apartment through a back window.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Suspect identified in Green Olive shooting

VISALIA – A few weeks after the shooting that left David Luna dead and another injured, the Visalia Police Department identified the shooter and arrested two for being accessories to homicide. On Dec. 22, the Violent Crimes Unit identified persons of interest including the shooter, identified as Angel Cazares,...
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports Traffic Stop on New Year’s Eve Results in Weapon Seizure

January 1, 2023 - Merced - The Merced Police Department reports Sonny Vargas,20, was arrested on weapon charges following a traffic stop. On Saturday, December 31st, at 1:55 PM, Officer Lopez conducted a traffic and arrested Sonny Vargas. A vehicle search was conducted and officers located two semi-automatic firearms and ammunition. One of the firearms was reported stolen in 2016.
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man dies from gunshot wound in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police say they are investigating their 60th homicide of 2022 after a man was shot and killed Friday evening. Police say they responded to a call just after 6:00 p.m. on Jackson and Turner avenues near Belmont and Maple avenues.  When they arrived authorities say they found a man on […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 Fresno police officers, 2 others hospitalized after crash

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – Four people were hospitalized Saturday night, after a two-car crash on Freeway 180, involving a Fresno Police Department patrol vehicle. The California Highway Patrol says it dispatched officers to the crash around 8:20 p.m. at State Route 180, east of Abby Street.  They say they arrived to find the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Vehicle burglary suspect arrested on Christmas Eve in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Christmas Eve after the Reedley Police Department says he was seen on a home security camera stealing packages from a vehicle. According to the police department, officers responded to 16 reports of vehicle burglaries and 14 reports of petty theft over the past month. Investigators […]
REEDLEY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on San Benito Avenue in Fresno County

On the afternoon of Thursday, December 29, 2022, the California Highway Patrol reported a fatal solo car crash near Panoche Road in Fresno County. The incident occurred at approximately 3:30 p.m. on San Benito Avenue in the vicinity of Panoche Road near Mendota, authorities said. Details on the Fatal Solo...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firearms, drugs seized, 1 arrested after search warrant in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple firearms and drugs were seized, and one woman was detained after a search warrant took place at a residence, officials with the Visalia Police Department said. According to the police, on Tuesday, December 13, the Tulare County Agencies Regional Gin Violence Enforcement Team (TARGET) with the assistance of other California […]
VISALIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Davis resident killed, others injured in Fresno crash

FRESNO — A Davis resident was killed and others injured in a crash in Fresno.According to the California Highway Patrol, on Dec. 29, at roughly 3:30 p.m., they got a call about a collision on San Benito Avenue west of Panoche Road in Fresno County.During their investigation, law enforcement discovered that a 20-year-old Davis man was driving a Mercedes GCL 300 southbound on San Benito Avenue when he lost control, veered off to the right, and the vehicle overturned, ejecting one of the four passengers.Sadly, the ejected passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP says they believe speed and wet roadways appear to be contributing factors to the crash, and alcohol or drugs were not a factor.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Have you seen him? 66-year-old visitor to Fresno is missing

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a 66-year-old man who was reported missing after Christmas Day while he was visiting Fresno. Police say Jose Edward Fonseca was last seen on Monday, December 26 around 11:30 a.m. near Peach and Church avenues. Fonseca was in Fresno […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

