2 arrested for suspected armed robbery in Clovis, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two people have been arrested after they allegedly robbed a Clovis business using a handgun, according to officials with the Clovis Police Department.

Police say officers on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. responded to the report of an armed robbery at Advance America near Shaw and Peach.

Employees say a suspect entered the business, brandished a handgun, and demanded money, after they gave cash to the suspect, he got into a car that was waiting for him nearby, according to the police report.

Clovis Police Department

After reviewing surveillance video from inside the business and city cameras, investigators say detectives were able to identify the suspect as 38-year-old Bekim Eriven of Fresno. He was located in his car and arrested in Fresno without incident, police say.

According to authorities, the suspect’s girlfriend 34-year-old Michele Patton of Fresno was also arrested after it was determined that she drove the car to and from the robbery. After the arrest, a handgun that was described by the victim was recovered in the suspect’s vehicle, police say they also found the clothes the suspect was wearing during the incident in a trash can nearby.

Police say both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of several felonies.

