Wells, ME

Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On

This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford

Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
Four fires in York County this week alone

ARUNDEL, Maine — This week, four major fires displaced families in York County, something fire officials say is not uncommon to see this time of year. "It's typical for this time of year. It's typical for a cold snap. The temperatures drop significantly, and people are doing what they can to stay warm," Roger Hooper, York County Fire Commissioner, said.
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal. It all started when Mark Borst posted a picture of strange tracks in nothing but fresh powder... Immediately, some people dipped into...
Hundreds gather in Portsmouth to ring in the New Year

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hundreds are gathering in Portsmouth's Market Square Saturday night to ring in 2023. The First Night celebrations include ice sculptures, games, activities, performances and a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. At the music hall, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra held a New Year's Eve concert at 8...
It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine

When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
Stewards celebrate accomplishments and discover mysteries in Western Cemetery

Stewards celebrate accomplishments of their first year in Western Cemetery. In May, in this newspaper, we Stewards of the Western Cemetery asked for help conserving and enhancing the remarkable historic graveyard and contemporary jewel of a public green space that is the Western Cemetery. You responded resoundingly. In so many ways!
