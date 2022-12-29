Read full article on original website
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Help a World War II Navy Code Girl Celebrate her 99th BirthdayThe Maine WriterScarborough, ME
Maine teen suspected in New Year's Eve knife attack on three NYPD officersNikyee CloughNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Have You Heard The Story Of The Maine House Built In England?
As a history geek, I am all about this kind of stuff. And, when I first heard this story, I knew I had to know more. According to Only In Your State, there is a house in North Berwick that was actually built in England!. So, was the home transported...
WGME
Mr. Tuna opening restaurant in Portland
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Portland business is expanding and opening its own restaurant. The Press Herald reports Mr. Tuna, which has a food truck and spot in Portland’s Public Market, will move into a new space on Middle Street in Portland. The building is under construction and is near...
Maine Needs More Miles: Putting one foot in front of the other to support our community
PORTLAND, Maine — Starting Line, a local running studio in Portland, has created an event called "Maine Needs More Miles" that helps people get on the right track when starting a new goal this year and gives people a way to give back to the community. "Community is the...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to discover, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised for their food and service.
WMUR.com
'Dad we are finally #1': Manchester Dairy Queen finishes 2022 as top-selling store in America
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And that location is in Manchester. The location on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest earning store in all of America. Manchester had...
Does Portland, Maine, Offer a Free Ride Service on NYE Like This Bangor Company Does?
It’s said that New Year’s Eve is the most dangerous time to be on the roads. As a holiday that is primarily celebrated with a drink in hand, careless drivers tend to hit the roads late at night, increasing your chances of a dangerous situation. Whether you’ve had...
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
See Mortgage Free Home Built in 12 Days for Maine Veteran in Oxford
Tucked away down a dirt road, the most remarkable feat was accomplished in just 12 days. A Soldier's Journey Home based in Tennessee and Tunnel to Towers Foundation built a home for Maine native and veteran Christy Gardner. Christy is a veteran who was wounded in a peacekeeping mission back in 2006. She lost both her legs below the knee and was deemed 100% disabled.
25 Places People Want to See at Rock Row in Westbrook, Maine, After It Teases What’s to Come
Rock Row, the mixed-use development built around a quarry in Westbrook, Maine, has continued to build itself up. Restaurants, offices, residences, retail, and more are just the tip of the iceberg for this place that looks to be a new destination hotspot in the state. There's even a medical campus...
Four fires in York County this week alone
ARUNDEL, Maine — This week, four major fires displaced families in York County, something fire officials say is not uncommon to see this time of year. "It's typical for this time of year. It's typical for a cold snap. The temperatures drop significantly, and people are doing what they can to stay warm," Roger Hooper, York County Fire Commissioner, said.
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal. It all started when Mark Borst posted a picture of strange tracks in nothing but fresh powder... Immediately, some people dipped into...
WMUR.com
Hundreds gather in Portsmouth to ring in the New Year
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Hundreds are gathering in Portsmouth's Market Square Saturday night to ring in 2023. The First Night celebrations include ice sculptures, games, activities, performances and a fireworks display at 7:30 p.m. At the music hall, the Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra held a New Year's Eve concert at 8...
WGME
It's a girl! Maine Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Medical Center says they welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 2:31 a.m. on Jan. 1 when Esther Florandy Saint Aude came into the world. Esther, daughter of Emmanuella Saint Aude and Widner Los of Westbrook, was born weighing seven pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches long.
WMUR.com
Manchester Dairy Queen fights to become country's top-seller
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There are 4,353 Dairy Queens in America, but only one can finish 2022 as the top-selling DQ in the country. And it's looking like a photo finish between Georgia and Manchester. As of Friday morning, Manchester had a $3,000 lead on the restaurant in Gray, Georgia....
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine
When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
WPFO
Old Port Tavern set to close on New Year's Eve after 50 years
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A popular Old Port hot spot will pour its last drinks on New Year's Eve after 50 years. The Old Port Tavern on Moulton Street in Portland is set to close Saturday night, according to the Press Herald. It’s known as one of the city's go-to places...
Suspect accused of attacking police officers in New York City identified as Wells man
PORTLAND, Maine — The man accused of attacking three police officers, striking two in the head with a machete during a New Year's Eve event in New York City, has been identified. The Associated Press and an investigative reporter with NBC New York independently confirmed with New York police...
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
thewestendnews.com
Stewards celebrate accomplishments and discover mysteries in Western Cemetery
Stewards celebrate accomplishments of their first year in Western Cemetery. In May, in this newspaper, we Stewards of the Western Cemetery asked for help conserving and enhancing the remarkable historic graveyard and contemporary jewel of a public green space that is the Western Cemetery. You responded resoundingly. In so many ways!
