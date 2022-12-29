ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey

Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear

David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Take In Fenway Park Ahead Of 2023 Winter Classic

It was an exciting Sunday for the Bruins as the team was at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 Winter Classic. Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for its fourth Winter Classic. David Pastrnak and the goaltenders have teased what they will be sporting for the big event, and the Black and Gold got to have some fun prior to practice Sunday, including Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk showing off their baseball skills.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres

The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History

BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Avalanche Activate Nathan MacKinnon from Injured Reserve

Nathan MacKinnon was activated from the injured reserve by the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Avalanche’s official website reports. MacKinnon lost 10 games due to the upper-body injury but will make his return Saturday at home versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. MacKinnon has been skating for approximately a week, and the team believes he is ready for game action. The Avalanche will welcome back one of the best players in the game. The Avs have been bit and bit hard by the injury bug this season. In addition to MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played this season due to knee surgery, and Valeri Nichushkin is out for the second time this season due to an ankle injury.
DENVER, CO
NESN

Seven Great Moments From Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup Run

The Bruins’ 2011 run to their first Stanley Cup in nearly 40 years was memorable, to say the least. But Boston’s playoff path to get there was filled with moments that will live in fans’ minds forever between the Bruins rallying after Nathan Horton’s concussion, Tim Thomas being an absolute brick wall in net and the Black and Gold getting contributions from everyone throughout the lineup.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Oilers’ Connor McDavid On Pace For Historic Point Mark

Connor McDavid continued to prove why he’s one of the NHL’s most prolific players Friday night. The Oilers star amassed five points in Edmonton’s dominant 7-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. McDavid now has a 17-game point streak, which matches his career best. What’s more, McDavid’s five...
NESN

Alex Tuch Scores Game-Winner, Has Big Day For Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres forced the Boston Bruins to go to overtime with a game-tying goal with less than two minutes left in the third period Saturday afternoon. Sabres forward Alex Tuch had a pair of goals on the night, including the game-winner. Tuch has 17 goals this season. For more,...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

Bruins Coaching Staff Showing Continued ‘Trust’ In Trent Frederic

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will be forced to adjust with Tomas Nosek out of the lineup for a second consecutive game when Boston faces the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. But Montgomery seems to already know how he plans to fill that void as the first-year bench boss has no hesitation in moving Trent Frederic around the lineup. In this case, Frederic in all likelihood will center the fourth line with Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
51K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy