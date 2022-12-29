Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
David Krejci Pokes Fun At Patrice Bergeron’s Winter Classic Jersey
Despite being the respected captain of the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron isn’t spared from good-natured ribbings from his teammates. And David Krejci sure didn’t mind recently poking fun at Bergeron. With NESN’s “Behind The B” capturing Bergeron getting ready for a photoshoot in his uniform for the Winter...
Jim Montgomery Relates To Red Sox Fans With Hatred For Ex-Yankee
Jim Montgomery has already ingratiated himself well with Boston fans due to the Bruins currently having the best record in the NHL at 28-4-3. Montgomery has pushed all the right buttons in his first season at the helm in Boston and has said all the right things off the ice, too.
David Pastrnak Honors Red Sox Legend In Bruins Winter Classic Gear
David Pastrnak’s drip is unmatched in the NHL, and the Bruins forward looks prepared to make a statement off the ice ahead of Monday’s Winter Classic. The 2023 edition will feature the Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park. This will be Boston’s fourth Winter Classic with its last appearance coming against the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium.
Bruins Take In Fenway Park Ahead Of 2023 Winter Classic
It was an exciting Sunday for the Bruins as the team was at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 Winter Classic. Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for its fourth Winter Classic. David Pastrnak and the goaltenders have teased what they will be sporting for the big event, and the Black and Gold got to have some fun prior to practice Sunday, including Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk showing off their baseball skills.
Bruins Notes: Boston Not Dwelling On Tough Loss Vs. Sabres
The Bruins suffered their first overtime loss after the Buffalo Sabres defeated them, 4-3, at TD Garden on Saturday. Boston kept its point streak at home alive in the defeat, but it was one the Black and Gold had on hand after coming back from a 2-1 deficit. “I got...
Patrice Bergeron Reacts To Reaching Third In Bruins Points History
BOSTON — The 2022-23 NHL season has been a historical one for Patrice Bergeron, and the Bruins captain continued his climb up the franchise leaderboards Saturday. Boston lost to the Buffalo Sabres in overtime at TD Garden, 4-3. The Black and Gold kept its point streak at home going and head into 2023 with an 18-0-3 record on home ice, which tied with the 1973-74 Bruins for the longest home point streak in NHL history.
Avalanche Activate Nathan MacKinnon from Injured Reserve
Nathan MacKinnon was activated from the injured reserve by the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Avalanche’s official website reports. MacKinnon lost 10 games due to the upper-body injury but will make his return Saturday at home versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. MacKinnon has been skating for approximately a week, and the team believes he is ready for game action. The Avalanche will welcome back one of the best players in the game. The Avs have been bit and bit hard by the injury bug this season. In addition to MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played this season due to knee surgery, and Valeri Nichushkin is out for the second time this season due to an ankle injury.
Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets top Celtics after rim delay
DENVER — (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and the hot-shooting Denver Nuggets beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night in a matchup of NBA conference leaders that was delayed about 35 minutes because a powerful dunk bent one of the rims.
Robert Williams Dunk Causes Lengthy Delay In Celtics-Nuggets Game
The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets entered their Sunday matchup looking to play a quick game, both on a get-away day as they have games in different cities over the next couple of days. It looked like they were going to get one, then Robert Williams III had to go...
Tage Thompson, Sabres Bring Aggressive Offense To Face Bruins
Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson is having a huge season so far. The Boston Bruins welcome the Sabres and Thompson to TD Garden for a New Year’s Eve matchup. Thompson enters the matinee game second in the league in goal scoring with 26 goals. For more, check out the...
Seven Great Moments From Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup Run
The Bruins’ 2011 run to their first Stanley Cup in nearly 40 years was memorable, to say the least. But Boston’s playoff path to get there was filled with moments that will live in fans’ minds forever between the Bruins rallying after Nathan Horton’s concussion, Tim Thomas being an absolute brick wall in net and the Black and Gold getting contributions from everyone throughout the lineup.
Thunder Thrashed by Sixers for Second Straight Loss
Oilers’ Connor McDavid On Pace For Historic Point Mark
Connor McDavid continued to prove why he’s one of the NHL’s most prolific players Friday night. The Oilers star amassed five points in Edmonton’s dominant 7-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. McDavid now has a 17-game point streak, which matches his career best. What’s more, McDavid’s five...
Mavs Land Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon In Bold Trade Scenario
Every NBA team is in its own unique situation. That’s part of the fun of following the league. Some teams are clearly title contenders. They’re winning the majority of their games, and there’s little reason to believe that will stop. For example, look at the Boston Celtics.
Alex Tuch Scores Game-Winner, Has Big Day For Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres forced the Boston Bruins to go to overtime with a game-tying goal with less than two minutes left in the third period Saturday afternoon. Sabres forward Alex Tuch had a pair of goals on the night, including the game-winner. Tuch has 17 goals this season. For more,...
Bruins Coaching Staff Showing Continued ‘Trust’ In Trent Frederic
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery will be forced to adjust with Tomas Nosek out of the lineup for a second consecutive game when Boston faces the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. But Montgomery seems to already know how he plans to fill that void as the first-year bench boss has no hesitation in moving Trent Frederic around the lineup. In this case, Frederic in all likelihood will center the fourth line with Nick Foligno and A.J. Greer.
Was Patriots Win Final Home Game For These Two Franchise Greats?
FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Slater wouldn’t say whether Sunday’s game was his last at Gillette Stadium. Neither would his longtime New England Patriots co-captain, Devin McCourty. But if it was, the two Patriots greats took the time to savor it. Slater and McCourty lingered on the field...
