Nathan MacKinnon was activated from the injured reserve by the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Avalanche’s official website reports. MacKinnon lost 10 games due to the upper-body injury but will make his return Saturday at home versus the Toronto Maple Leafs. MacKinnon has been skating for approximately a week, and the team believes he is ready for game action. The Avalanche will welcome back one of the best players in the game. The Avs have been bit and bit hard by the injury bug this season. In addition to MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog hasn’t played this season due to knee surgery, and Valeri Nichushkin is out for the second time this season due to an ankle injury.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO