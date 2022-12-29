ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, Owasso offer free curbside Christmas tree pick-up

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
With the holidays behind us, you might be wondering what to do with your Christmas tree. Residents in Tulsa and Owasso have options for getting rid of your festive greenery.

The City of Tulsa will pick up all real and artificial Christmas trees, four feet or less, throughout December and January. Ornaments can stay on the tree if need be. The city says to place your tree at the curb alongside your gray cart on your regular refuse and recycling day.

Live trees can also be dropped off at the mulch site at 2100 N. 145th E. Ave. where it will be turned into mulch. All decorations, including tinsel, must be removed before the tree will be accepted.

The City of Owasso’s Recreation and Culture Department is offering greenery pickup for select dates through December and into January.

Crews will be picking up live trees Thursday and Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and again from Jan. 3-6, Jan. 9-13 and Jan. 16-20.

You can request a pick-up in Owasso online.

