Nashville, TN

It May Surprise Some to Know Ezekiel Elliott Has More Yards Than Derrick Henry Since Both Were Drafted in 2016

By Luke Norris
 3 days ago

Ask the average NFL fan to choose the better running back between Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott , and most would likely choose the former.

Actually, there’s solid proof that most would go with Henry. Look no further than the average draft position in fantasy football leagues for that. But maybe I just wanted a somewhat dramatic opening for what’s coming next.

In my best 30 for 30 voice: What if I told you that the overall difference between Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott, at least in terms of statistics, wasn’t that substantial whatsoever? In fact, heading into Thursday night’s showdown between Henry’s Tennessee Titans and Zeke’s Dallas Cowboys , their stats are nearly identical.

Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliott have nearly identical stats since being drafted in 2016

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ddS0j_0jxsB0QZ00
(L-R) Ezekiel Elliott; Derrick Henry | Harry How/Getty Images; Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Since Elliott and Henry were selected fourth and 45th, respectively, in the 2016 NFL Draft, here’s what each has done.

Derrick Henry Ezekiel Elliott
Games Played 101 101
Rushes 1,720 1,854
Rushing Yards 8,226 8,215
Rushing Yards Per Game 81.4 81.3
Rushing Yards Per Carry 4.78 4.43
Rushing Touchdowns 78 67
Rushing Titles 2 2
Receptions 126 305
Receiving Yards 1,225 2,336
Receiving Touchdowns 3 12
Total Yards From Scrimmage 9,451 10,551
Total Touchdowns 81 79
Pro Bowl Selections 3 3
All-Pro Selections 2 2

Pretty wild, right?

As you can see, Henry has a slight edge in the rushing department. And while his overall lead is a mere 11 yards, he’s carried the ball 134 fewer times, which obviously gives him the edge in yards per carry. Henry also has a sizeable lead in rushing touchdowns, 78 to 67.

However, Elliott holds the lead in total yardage due to what he brings to the table as a receiver. While Henry holds that 11-yard advantage on the ground, Zeke holds a 1,100-yard advantage overall and has 79 total touchdowns to Henry’s 81.

Each has won a pair of rushing titles. Each has been selected to the Pro Bowl three times. And each is a two-time All-Pro. And even that is exactly the same as both earned one First-Team nod and one Second-Team nod.

Quentin Smith
2d ago

Zeke is a big waste. Pollard is a better running back than him. Pollard carries the ball 98 yards and then Dallas gives the ball to Zeke on the goal line and let him score the TD. I'm sure everyone has seen this happen countless times. Zeke is a bum at Dallas. Pollard can run the show without him.

