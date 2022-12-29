4 Intense K-Dramas to Watch After ‘Weak Hero Class 1’

Since its release in early November, the K-drama Weak Hero Class 1 has left a lasting impression on fans. Based on a webtoon of the same name , Park Ji-hoon plays the role of an academically talented high school student who snaps against his bullies. But his fight to defend himself leads to a domino effect of violence and the truth about the endless cycle of bullying. Weak Hero Class 1’s storyline is profound and grim, similar to other popular K-dramas.

‘The King of Pigs’ takes teen bullying to the extreme with bloody murder

Weak Hero Class 1 is not for the faint of heart, as it displays physical violence and assault. The K-drama The King of Pigs takes the themes of bullying, crime, and violence to a new extreme and comes with a warning label. Hwang Kyung-min (Kim Dong-wook) is still traumatized by the bullying he experienced 25 years ago. While managing to live a normal life and live happily with his wife, an incident has him recoiling back to his past and violence.

Meanwhile, Detective Jung Jong-suk (Kim Sung-kyu) receives a letter from someone he knew in his youth and is forced to recall the horrors of the violence that took place in high school. At the same time, he hunts down a murderer, who happens to be Kyung-min. Like Weak Hero Class 1 , The King of Pigs K-drama touches upon the complexity of school violence and its damaging effects.

‘Revenge of Others’ is a teen K-drama like ‘Weak Hero Class 1’ with bullying, murder, and lies

The Disney+ K-drama Revenge of Others takes fans into a whirlwind storyline as the female lead wants her revenge. Actor Shin Ye-eun stars as Ok Chan-mi , a competitive shooter. She and her twin brother were orphans before a well-off family adopted him. Despite being apart, Chan-mi still developed a strong bond with her brother. One day, Chan-mi learns her brother died by suicide.

Knowing her brother well, she believes it was foul play and transfers to his school to find answers. Amid her quest for revenge, she is led to believe her brother is a heinous bully but soon uncovers the truth to the lies. Meanwhile, she is aided by Park Solomon’s character Ji Soo-heon. He is popular among his peers but hides a secret as a vigilante who helps people the justice system failed.

Together, they uncover the dark truth of what happened to Chan-mi’s brother, the thread of bullying, lies, and murder. Revenge of Others will have a finale most fans will not see coming .

‘Weak Hero Class 1’ fans will gravitate toward the 2020 K-drama ‘Extracurricular’

The Netflix original K-drama, Extracurricular has many of the same elements as Weak Hero Class 1 . Its storyline centers on high school teenagers caught up in dangerous crimes, bullying, and the fight for safety. Oh Ji-soo (Kim Dong-hee) is a model student on the outside. He gets good grades and does not arouse suspicion. In reality, he has a secret side hustle that is, on the surface, untraceable and will help him gain money for college.

But his business is in jeopardy when Bae Gyu-ri (Park Ju-hyun) discovers his business phone and begins to blackmail him into being a part of his scheme. Ji-soo has no choice but to compromise. Meanwhile, their classmate Seo Min-hee (Jung Da-bin) is also involved in his scheme. Unknown to them, she uses his services in her double life. Extracurricular takes multiple dark turns as the police begin to catch on to illegal activity, and the three characters get caught up in a crime.

‘My Name’ has Han So-hee become a monster for revenge

My Name is a must-watch for fans looking for a dark thriller with violence, crime, and a broken lead character. Han So-hee gained immense fame for starring as the revenge-driven female lead Yoon Ji-woo in My Name. Her character breaks the confines of strong female leads in a K-drama.

The My Name K-drama will satisfy the itch Weak Hero Class 1 fans have. Ji-woo is seen as a social pariah at school and somewhat bullied after they learn her father is a gangster criminal. Having had enough, she drops out of school. On her birthday, she witnessed her father’s murder and lost everything.

She becomes hellbent on revenge, even if it means becoming a bloodthirsty monster. She seeks the help of her father’s boss, Choi Moo-jin (Park Hee-soon) , the leader of the most notorious criminal organization. Ji-woo trains to become a killer, joins the gang, changes her name, and joins the police force. As Moo-jin’s mole, Ji-woo looks for the killer among the detectives.

