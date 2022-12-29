Mamamoo's Solar shares 'Paradise' music video

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Solar is back with a new music video.

Solar (second from left), pictured with Mamamoo, released a video for "Paradise," the theme song for the DJ reality competition series "WET!: World EDM Trend." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

The 31-year-old K-pop star released a video for the song "Paradise" on Thursday.

The "Paradise" video shows Solar sing as a DJ performs in the background. The video also features a dancer.

"Paradise" is the theme song for the new Korean DJ reality competition series WET!: World EDM Trend . Solar and DJ Harry released the song Wednesday.

WET!: World EDM Trend premieres Jan. 11, 2023, on Wavve. The series will see DJs from popular South Korean labels compete against each other.

Mamamoo also consists of Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa. The group last released the EP Mic On in October.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com