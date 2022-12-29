ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgartown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
BARNSTABLE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Oak Bluffs police, drug task force make drug arrest

Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes set bail at $10,000 for Michael Pacheco, 35, after he was arraigned Thursday on one count of cocaine trafficking (36 grams or more, less than 100 grams) and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl). Judge Barnes revoked Pacheco’s bail on another matter, citing a bail conditions violation.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
MassLive.com

Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say

Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges

OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard. On December 28th, members of the...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest

MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at gbrown@mashpeema.gov or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information. The post Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASHPEE, MA
FUN 107

Brockton Woman Left Knife in Sink After Murdering Sons

BROCKTON — A Brockton woman has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murdering her two young sons in a "ritualistic incident" in 2018. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said 48-year-old Latarsha Sanders was convicted yesterday on two counts of first degree murder.
BROCKTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Charged With Kidnapping Mother and Daughter in Providence

A 27-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence — and holding a mother and her daughter against their will. As GoLocal previously reported, Brian Medina, age 27, was arrested last Friday after he flipped the Mercedes SUV he was driving on Route 10 fleeing from police — and then fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy