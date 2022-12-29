Read full article on original website
newbedfordguide.com
Friday arrests cap off historic year for New Bedford Police Department’s Drug Unit
“Detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” made several arrests on Friday night that have secured 2022 a place in the department’s history as one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizure. On Friday afternoon, detectives executed a search warrant at 149 Phillips Ave.,...
WCVB
Police seek men wanted in Cape Cod robbery, shooting
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are looking for two men who are wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting in Hyannis. Police said a 19-year-old was shot in both arms on Crocker Street, Wednesday. He underwent surgery on Cape Cod before being taken to a Boston-area trauma center.
'Violent Fugitives' Wanted For Shooting Man During Cape Cod Robbery: Police
Authorities on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" who allegedly shot a man during a robbery. Police responded for a reported robbery and shooting at Crocker Street in Hyannis around 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, according to Barnstable Police on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found one victim,...
WCVB
3 former Stoughton police officers, department sued in connection with death of pregnant woman
STOUGHTON, Mass. — Three former police officers are among the defendants in a new wrongful death lawsuit filed on behalf of a young woman who was found dead in her apartment nearly two years ago. Sandra Birchmore, 23, was found dead in her Canton apartment on Feb. 4, 2021....
Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs police, drug task force make drug arrest
Edgartown District Court Judge Benjamin Barnes set bail at $10,000 for Michael Pacheco, 35, after he was arraigned Thursday on one count of cocaine trafficking (36 grams or more, less than 100 grams) and possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug (fentanyl). Judge Barnes revoked Pacheco’s bail on another matter, citing a bail conditions violation.
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
capecod.com
Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges
OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard. On December 28th, members of the...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Police respond to report of homeless man that slit his own throat
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in. At approximately, 1:30am on Saturday night the New Bedford Police Department received a call from an unknown woman saying that she saw a homeless man slit his own throat. New Bedford Police Department and EMS arrived...
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
NECN
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
capecoddaily.com
Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest
MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at gbrown@mashpeema.gov or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information. The post Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Plymouth police investigating armed robbery of local business
Plymouth police are investigating after an individual tried to rob a local business armed with a gun Saturday evening. According to Plymouth police, officers responded to the business on Court Street around 5 p.m. Video sent to Boston 25 News captured officers inside the business talking to individuals. Police say...
Brockton Woman Left Knife in Sink After Murdering Sons
BROCKTON — A Brockton woman has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murdering her two young sons in a "ritualistic incident" in 2018. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said 48-year-old Latarsha Sanders was convicted yesterday on two counts of first degree murder.
Fentanyl Strike Force probe leads to 3-kilo drug bust, 3 Mass. arrests, AG says
A months-long joint investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has resulted in the arrest of three individuals in connection to a drug trafficking organization, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday. Michael Reyes of Rochester, Shawn Panepinto of Wareham and Jakeem Finley of Brockton were all arrested on...
GoLocalProv
One of the Leading Candidates for Providence Police Chief Has a Complex Background
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announced this week that current Police Chief Hugh Clements is stepping down — and who will fill the position immediately became a hot topic in the city. Those rumored to be in contention include current members of the Providence Police Command staff — newly appointed...
Man found dead inside North Providence home
Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside of a North Providence home Friday afternoon.
capecod.com
Video report: Solar glare suspected after SUV crashes into rear of Harwich Council on Aging bus
HARWICH – An elderly man driving a Lexus SUV reportedly crashed into the rear of the Harwich Council on Aging minibus in front of 56 Oak Street around 1:30 PM Friday. Two people on the bus were slightly injured and transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Harwich Fire and Rescue. Harwich Police are investigating if solar glare may have blinded the driver.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
GoLocalProv
Man Charged With Kidnapping Mother and Daughter in Providence
A 27-year-old man is facing felony kidnapping charges after breaking into a residence in Providence — and holding a mother and her daughter against their will. As GoLocal previously reported, Brian Medina, age 27, was arrested last Friday after he flipped the Mercedes SUV he was driving on Route 10 fleeing from police — and then fled on foot into the adjacent neighborhood.
