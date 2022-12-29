ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear announces nearly $36M in grants to prepare children for kindergarten

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2aW1_0jxs9zHI00

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday the federal government selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to ensure more children are ready for kindergarten.

The Office of Early Childhood Development Preschool Development Birth through Five (PDG B-5) grant will provide Kentucky with $11.9 million each year over a three-year period. Governor Beshear said in a press release the funds will develop and expand early learning programs, build an early childhood education workforce talent pipeline and expand access for children in need.

Data: Kentucky ranks in top ten highest teacher shortages

“My administration will always put education first, and that starts with our youngest students, so they have the strong start in school and life that they deserve,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is an investment in our kids and also in our future workforce and economy. It’s personal to me as a dad, because I want all of our kids to have the best opportunities possible right here.”

The $36 million federal award will build upon a $10.6 million PDG B-5 grant to Kentucky in 2019.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 2

Related
WHAS11

House Bill 4 takes effect, will impact unemployment for Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — House Bill 4 will take effect on Sunday and will impact unemployment for Kentuckians. The bill will lower the number of weeks unemployed Kentuckians are eligible for the benefit. Instead of 26 weeks, unemployment recipients will have between 12 and 24 weeks -- depending on the statewide unemployment rate.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvih.com

Medical Marijuana In Kentucky With Restrictions

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s executive order legalizing Medicinal Marijuana took effect as the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Beshear signed the orders in November and said the use of marijuana would improve the quality of life for many people, like veterans suffering from PTSD and those suffering from chronic and terminal conditions like cancer.
KENTUCKY STATE
whvoradio.com

Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’

The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Changes to Kentucky unemployment benefits start Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes to Kentucky's unemployment system start Sunday, with benefits being cut nearly in half. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks — or half a year. "This is a system that's kind of been the way it...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear family reads mean tweets in comedic video

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Before ringing in the new year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family got in on a trend popularized by Jimmy Kimmel. Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and their son to read mean and witty tweets aimed at the family. The lighthearted video also featured several uplifting messages […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

President Biden plans trip to Kentucky this week

COVINGTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The White House announced that President Joe Biden will making his way west to visit Kentucky again on January 4. The last time President Biden came to the Commonwealth was in August 2022 to survey flood damage left behind in the eastern portion of the state. On Wednesday, Biden will be […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
KENTUCKY STATE
953wiki.com

Governors Beshear and DeWine and Senator McConnell Announce Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project Awarded More Than $1.6 Billion in Federal Grants

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced today that the Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project was awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

KSLRP awards Health First staff in Providence

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) – Health First Community Health Center has announced that two Health First employees were chosen by the Kentucky Office of Rural Health as awardees for the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program (KSLRP): Bryce Gibson, MD and Jessica Utley, APRN. Officials say the Kentucky State Loan Repayment Program is a 50/50 matching program that […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy