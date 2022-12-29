Read full article on original website
David Charles Willis, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Charles Willis, 27, of Niles, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home. He was born August 23, 1995, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas O. Willis and Linda D. (Lenney) Willis. David attended Champion High School. He worked in customer...
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
Robert Mark Carson III, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 19, 2022, Robert Mark Carson III, 58, of Berlin Center, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 30, 1964, to the late Robert Mark, Jr. and Diana Lou (Stolle) Carson. Robert enjoyed watching...
John A. Beeler, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Beeler of Niles passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 5:30 a.m. at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge. He was 65. John was born on September 12, 1957, in Youngstown, the son of the late Amil and Charlotte Muir Beeler. He graduated...
James “Jerry” Ricketts, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022. Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949. Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in...
David A. Brest, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Brest, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born January 7, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1977. He worked in the maintenance department at...
Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Tyrone Graham, Sr., 70, of Broadway Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, December 24, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at his residence of a cardiac arrest. He was born September 21, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of George Ware, Sr. and Corrine Thelma...
Loretta A. Parsons, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Loretta A. Parsons, 66, passed away in her sleep, Monday morning, December 26, 2022, at Austintown Health Care Center. Loretta was born October 17, 1956, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late James A. Parsons and Bessie J. Airgood Parsons and was raised in New Bedford and resided in Poland for 20 years.
Roberta “Bobbie” Jean (Johnston) Ramage, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Ramage, 79, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bobbie was born December 30, 1942 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Roy and Alberta (Dixson) Johnston. Bobbie was a 1961 graduate from high...
Richard “Dick” A. Carlson, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. “Dick” Carlson, 81, of Poland, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, with family by his side. Richard, affectionately known as “Dick,” was born April 24, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the eldest son of Albert and Alice Bloomstine Carlson. A...
Susan P. Payne, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan P. Payne, 70, died peacefully, Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by her family. Susan was born January 4, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Selma Ball Marrie. She was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High...
Victoria S. (Klein) Hoien, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Victoria S. (Klein) Hoien, age 70, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in UPMC Farrell Hospital. Born September 7, 1952, she was the daughter of the late William and Dorothy (Jordan) Klein. Victoria was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High...
Fern Ann Ronshak, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fern Ann Ronshak, passed away at 10:59 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022 at Christian House Assisted Living in East Palestine. Fern was born February 21, 1932, in Fredericktown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas Hassen and Lelia Gertrude (Smith) Dailey. She was a 1950...
Julianne E. Koborie, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Julianne E. Koborie, of Sharon, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 91 years old. Julie was born in Sharon on February 7, 1931, daughter of the late John and Julianna (Simko) Yendrek. She was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School. Julie was...
Shirley A. Rust, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Rust, 93, of Hermitage, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon. Mrs. Rust was born June 8, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late James H. Rodgers and Helen I. (Hausel) Rodgers Daugherty. A lifelong area...
Phyllis May (Workman) Floor, East Palestine, Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Phyllis Floor, age 89, formerly of East Palestine, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022, at Briarfield at Ashley Cirlce in Austintown. Phyllis was born on May 12, 1933, in Mount Vernon, Ohio, daughter of the late Rolla and Beatrice McMillan Workman. Phyllis had worked...
John Sarvas, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John Sarvas, 94, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Nugent Convalescent Home Hermitage, Pennyslvania. John was born March 21, 1928 to Margaret (Egged) and Frank Szarvas in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. After high school, he enlisted and served in the U.S....
Peggy Lou Thornsberry, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart. Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School...
Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., Niles, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old. Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.
