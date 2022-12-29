ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans

Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia

Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury

The Baltimore Ravens’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football featured a return that is sure to get the home crowd in Baltimore excited. One of the Ravens mascots named Poe returned in dramatic fashion on Sunday, coming out in a wheelchair before taking off a fake cast on his leg in an Read more... The post Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Mike Tomlin doing his best work with 2022 Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is both universally respected and underrated, as he’s truly one of the best coaches of his era. Go ahead and count out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Just don’t count out Mike Tomlin. This year, the Steelers were awarded two Pro Bowlers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Ohio State basketball rolls at Northwestern in impressive win

The Ohio State basketball team is done with non-conference play after they dismantled Alabama A&M earlier last week. They already beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beater to go 1-0 in Big Ten play. Northwestern was the first game that they would play in their continuous slate of Big Ten foes. Surprisingly,...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

FanSided

303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy