Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
J.J. McCarthy quote proves Michigan didn’t take TCU seriously
J.J. McCarthy’s careless quote shows that Michigan may not have taken TCU all that seriously. As TCU is heading to the national championship game, J.J. McCarthy and the rest of the Michigan Wolverines will be watching it at home from the couch … just like last year…. Michigan...
Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes
The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
NC State radio announcer immediately suspended after racist bowl game remark
NC State radio announcer Gary Hahn was suspended immediately following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl for a racist comment he made on air. NC State lost to Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but defeat on the football field was far from the worst thing to happen in the Wolfpack community on Friday.
Pete Golding just ruined the holiday season for Alabama fans
Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said he expects to remain in Tuscaloosa for next year, which isn’t music to the ears of many Crimson Tide fans. Alabama’s defense allowed just 18 points per game in 2022, but after watching the Crimson Tide concede 52 points to Tennessee and 32 points to LSU in losses, fans have seen enough from defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of Ohio State’s missed field goal in the Peach Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in the...
Valley football fans gather for the Raiders vs 49ers game
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Football fans across the valley are celebrating after watching the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers game. The Roundtable on First Street in Fresno is a normal pizza joint during the week, but on game day, it is the hub for the valley’s 49er fans. Niner fans from far […]
3 Ohio State scapegoats most to blame for heartbreaking loss to Georgia
Ohio State watched a 14-point lead fall apart in the fourth quarter of the Peach Bowl to suffer a heartbreaking loss to Georgia and we know who to blame. The Buckeyes had it. After a Noah Ruggles field goal just before the end of the third quarter, Ohio State went up 38-24 over defending champion Georgia in the Peach Bowl. 15 minutes separated them from the National Championship Game.
LSU vs Purdue big-play blog: Follow live from the Citrus Bowl
LSU is headed back to the Citrus Bowl, and this time Brian Kelly is on the Tigers’ sideline. Will it end up differently than their last visit? Follow all the action from LSU-Purdue on WWL and Audacy.
Sonny Dykes takes massive shot at Alabama, SEC for scheduling
TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes seems to think that the Alabama Crimson Tide and (SEC as a whole) should work on their scheduling a bit. Sonny Dykes is still fighting for respect for the TCU Horned Frogs and the Big 12. It appears that making the College Football...
Pacers guard Trevelin Queen on Tyrese Haliburton: 'He's just a great leader.'
Queen has been impressed by his star teammate this season
Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury
The Baltimore Ravens’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football featured a return that is sure to get the home crowd in Baltimore excited. One of the Ravens mascots named Poe returned in dramatic fashion on Sunday, coming out in a wheelchair before taking off a fake cast on his leg in an Read more... The post Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Tomlin doing his best work with 2022 Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is both universally respected and underrated, as he’s truly one of the best coaches of his era. Go ahead and count out the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster. Just don’t count out Mike Tomlin. This year, the Steelers were awarded two Pro Bowlers...
Iowa LB Jack Campbell’s grandfather killed in pedestrian accident before Music City Bowl
Iowa All-American Jack Campbell played in the Music City Bowl without knowng his grandfather tragically died in a pedestrian accident the night before. Jack Campbell led the Iowa defense in a dominant showing against Kentucky in the Music City Bowl on Saturday. He led all players with 10 tackles, notching two tackles for loss including a sack.
Thunder Thrashed by Sixers for Second Straight Loss
Thunder Thrashed by Sixers for Second Straight Loss
Even Stetson Bennett IV couldn’t believe Georgia’s comeback vs. Ohio State
Stetson Bennett IV was beside himself after his Georgia Bulldogs beat the Ohio State Buckeyes. While Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV has a proclivity for playing his best football when the stakes are at their highest, he simply could not believe the Dawgs pulled off such a historic comeback over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State basketball rolls at Northwestern in impressive win
The Ohio State basketball team is done with non-conference play after they dismantled Alabama A&M earlier last week. They already beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beater to go 1-0 in Big Ten play. Northwestern was the first game that they would play in their continuous slate of Big Ten foes. Surprisingly,...
Best NFL prop bets for Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 17 (Fade this Najee Harris total in Baltimore)
The NFL postseason remains up for grabs in the AFC, and despite a 7-8 record, the Pittsburgh Steelers could inch their way closer when they head to Baltimore to face the Ravens; also chasing a shot at the AFC North. A win tonight keeps their chances alive to win the...
NFL’s embarrassment over Deshaun Watson has never been more obvious
The official NFL Twitter account seems to be avoiding posting Deshaun Watson highlights, never mentioning the QB while focusing on receivers catching TDs.ae. The fact that Deshaun Watson is playing NFL football this season is an embarrassment to the league. That much is clear. Watson had his best game with...
FanSided
303K+
Followers
591K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0