Moscow, ID

KLEWTV

Moscow community reacts to the news of the arrest of Bryan C. Kohberger

"I do believe our community is safe., but we still need to be vigilant," Moscow Police Chief James Fry said. Some relief now that quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger is in custody. TJ Clevenger, a Moscow resident and local business owner, welcomed the surprise of an arrest. "Yes, I'm excited,"...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Moscow PD Chief gives thanks to investigators, community

Moscow Police Chief James Fry recognized and thanked those who have been working on the quadruple murder case from the start. He also showed gratitude for members of the Moscow community as well as from across the nation who have expressed their support during this difficult time.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Reports: arrest made in murders of four UI students

A 25-year-old suspect is in custody in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students, according to reports. The Moscow Police Department said it plans to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. to discuss the case. Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

VIDEO: Moscow PD Chief takes questions from press

Friday's press conference, Moscow Police Chief James Fry took questions from the press on the arrest of quadruple murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger and the criminal investigation. By Idaho law, investigators have restrictions on pretrial publicity.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

DeSales University issues statement on murder suspect arrest

Moscow murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, in Chestnuthill Town, Pennsylvania. He attended DeSales University in Pennsylvania before moving to Pullman, Washington to attend Washington State University. Here is the statement issued by DeSales University:. On Friday, December 30, DeSales University learned of the arrest of...
MOSCOW, ID

