MICHAEL BUNKER: What sign ordinances say about you
Not long ago, I talked to a good friend who is a business owner in Downtown Brownwood. He explained to me the onerous nature of the sign ordinances downtown and how hard it was for him (or just about anyone else) to properly represent their business with signage. I agreed with him.
Early man killed in Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Early man was killed during a crash in Brown County Wednesday evening. William Calhoun, 70, of Early, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Hwy 183 7 miles north of May, Texas around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of […]
Texas officers believe they have spotted inmates who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve. Men believed to be headed west.
Two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison and then stole a church van before dumping the van in a Texas lake are believed to have been spotted in Central Texas headed west. The Wood County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office reports that officers with the Cisco Police Department attempted to make...
Weatherford police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting
WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Weatherford police have released video of a fatal officer-involved shooting that took place Christmas Eve.Just after 8 a.m. Dec. 24, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle out of Georgia that was being tracked to an address on York Avenue.At 8:29 a.m., an officer located the stolen vehicle and attempted to make contact. Police said the stolen vehicle then fled, traveling westbound on Highway 180 before striking another vehicle at the Ric Williamson intersection.Police said after the crash, the suspect—now identified as 32-year-old Michael Delaney—exited the vehicle and "began shooting" at the officer.Delaney then ran into a nearby field "while continuously shooting over 25 rounds towards responding officers," police said. Officers returned fire and struck Delaney "multiple times," police said. He was treated for his injuries but was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.Officials said Delaney was identified as a person of interest in a murder that took place in Michigan on Dec. 19 as well as the armed car-jacking in Georgia on Dec. 23. At this time, it is unknown why he was in Texas and this investigation remains ongoing.
Beating victim dies in Fort Worth after being found unconscious outside restaurant
A Mineral Wells man has now died after being beaten into unconsciousness last week. On December 18th, Doug Warren was found outside a Mineral Wells restaurant
Weekly Brown County COVID Report
In the last seven days, the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department received 112 positive COVID-19 test results, a slight decrease from last week. Of the 112 positives this week, 8 were PCR, and 104 were antigen. Of the total number of cases reported this week, 52 cases met the breakthrough definition. This includes asymptomatic, mild symptoms, and severe symptom breakthrough cases.
Charlie V. Gamblin, 73, of Brownwood
Charlie Vin Gamblin, age 73, of Brownwood, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, in an Abilene hospital. Charlie was born on September 16, 1949, in Victoria, to E.B. and Geneva (Johnson) Gamblin. He graduated from Karnes City High School where he was a star athlete in track and baseball.
Arrests made for stealing copper wiring from Oyo Hotel, assault against family members
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following information Friday morning:. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m. Officers James Holdar and Marquis Thomas were patrolling in the 500 block of East Commerce when they observed a suspicious vehicle parked at the rear of the closed/vacant Oyo Hotel. Officer...
Early man killed in two-vehicle accident near May
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the following information regarding a two-vehicle accident that took place at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 on U.S. Highway 183, approximately 8 miles north of May, that claimed the life of an Early man. William Mark Calhoun, 70, perished in the accident as...
Deadly Crash Claims the Life of a Brown County Man Wednesday
BROWNWOOD – A Brown County man was killed in a two vehicle crash Wednesday between May and Rising Star. According to information released Thursday by the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles were southbound on US 183 about 7.6 miles north of May in Brown County. 21-year-old Dylan...
Steve Galvan, 64, of Brownwood
Steve Galvan, 64 years old, of Brownwood, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Brownwood. Visitation will be between 1 pm-4 pm on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Brownwood Funeral with Aparicio...
Gael Gamez, 13, of Brownwood
Gael Gamez, age 13, of Brownwood, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. A memorial service for Gael will be held at 10AM on Saturday, December 31 at Heartland Funeral Home. Gael is survived by his mother, brother and sisters, other relatives and friends.
Court Records 12/30/22
No criminal cases were filed this week in the Brown County Clerk’s office. The following marriage licenses were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from December 22 through December 29:. Altamirano Alejandro Garcia and Kimberlee Janet Dominguez. Richard Robert Garcia and Amber Leann Snider. Joaquin Pesina IV...
