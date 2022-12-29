Burst pipe floods Beaverton DMV; office closed

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Beaverton DMV is closed through at least the first week of January after freezing weather caused the building’s fire sprinkler system to burst on Christmas Eve, flooding the office and causing extensive damage to the property.

Oregon Driver and Motor Vehicle Services spokesperson Kevin Beckstrom told KOIN 6 News that the office, located at 10280 Park Way, is expected to remain closed until Jan. 9 at the earliest as workers gut and dry the building.

“It flooded the office — in some areas about 2 to 3 inches of water,” Beckstrom said. “Contractors are removing sheetrock and insulation, drying out walls, repairing the sprinkler system, the office systems furniture is being removed so carpet can be pulled up, floor and anything touching the floor cleaned before everything can be put back in place.”

Beckstrom said that the damage assessment is ongoing. However, the flooding is believed to have caused thousands of dollars in damage.

