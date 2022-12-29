Pelé, Brazilian Soccer Star and the Only Player to Win the World Cup Three Times, Dies at Age 82

Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Signs With Saudi Arabian Soccer Club Al Nassr for Reported Record-Breaking Salary
The 37-year old Portugal team captain is a free agent after leaving major British club Manchester United following a dramatic fallout with some of its management. The news of Ronaldo's signing Friday follows months of rumors and speculation as to whether he would join a Saudi team, as he had already received offers for lucrative Saudi contracts in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
What Are the Worst Dives in Soccer History?
It’s the equivalent of flopping in basketball – diving in soccer. As the sport has progressed, diving has often become more routine. When a player is in prime position to either score or make a key play, it’s not surprising if they’ll fall to the ground clumsily in hopes of being awarded a foul.
Report: MLS' Sporting Kansas City Came Close to Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Could Cristiano Ronaldo really have come to the United States?. It appears that one Major League Franchise came close before Ronaldo headed for Saudi Arabia, but it wasn't one that comes first to mind: Sporting Kansas City. The Wizards reportedly were the one MLS team with a concrete offer on...
The Gourmet Food Scene in the UAE Is Taking on the Likes of Paris, New York and London
And this culinary boost for the the UAE's travel sector, leaders have announced plans to supercharge the tourism sector. Michelin chiefs say that the UAE is now on par with the big global gourmet destinations such as Paris, New York, Singapore, and London. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — While the...
