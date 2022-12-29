Read full article on original website
Hernández: Restocked, surging Chargers show L.A. they are Super Bowl contenders
The Chargers struggled through midseason because of injuries, but with players returning they've won four in a row and look like a Super Bowl team.
NFL Week 18 schedule headlined by Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night
If we had told you back in September that the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars would be headlining the NFL
Valley football fans gather for the Raiders vs 49ers game
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Football fans across the valley are celebrating after watching the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers game. The Roundtable on First Street in Fresno is a normal pizza joint during the week, but on game day, it is the hub for the valley’s 49er fans. Niner fans from far […]
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
John Mara ‘not as miserable’, no longer receiving insults amid Giants success
The thrill is back. And the insults are gone. John Mara no longer has to hear what had disturbed him so often surrounding his presence the last half-decade. The Giants co-owner has received different treatment from fans this season during his normal walk back to his car in the parking lot at MetLife Stadium following games. The team’s first playoff berth since 2016 — which the Giants clinched with their 38-10 rout of the Colts on Sunday — will bring those changes, and silence so many of those critiques that had followed him on that walk. see also John...
Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury
The Baltimore Ravens’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football featured a return that is sure to get the home crowd in Baltimore excited. One of the Ravens mascots named Poe returned in dramatic fashion on Sunday, coming out in a wheelchair before taking off a fake cast on his leg in an Read more... The post Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lions scratch RB Justin Jackson because of late-week hip injury; Craig Reynolds in
DETROIT -- The Lions are going to need a new kick returner for their must-win game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Justin Jackson has become a late scratch because of a hip injury that popped up at practice on Friday. He was listed as questionable for the game -- the best designation possible for an injured player -- but ultimately did not get the green like to play against the Bears.
Thunder Thrashed by Sixers for Second Straight Loss
Thunder Thrashed by Sixers for Second Straight Loss
Lions RBs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams struggling to produce down stretch
ALLEN PARK -- Duce Staley says it almost every time he meets with his running backs. “We’ve got to continue to be special as running backs,” the Detroit Lions assistant head coach says. “One person can’t tackle us, no matter if we’re stiffing-arming, using our weapon, no matter if we’re making them miss or running them over. We’ve got to make sure that we handle that part of it.”
