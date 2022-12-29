ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

DraftKings Sportsbook promo code: Turn $5 into $200 on any NFL wager

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New DraftKings Sportsbook users can register today and claim this amazing offer for the start of 2023. With just a $5 initial deposit...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

John Mara ‘not as miserable’, no longer receiving insults amid Giants success

The thrill is back. And the insults are gone. John Mara no longer has to hear what had disturbed him so often surrounding his presence the last half-decade. The Giants co-owner has received different treatment from fans this season during his normal walk back to his car in the parking lot at MetLife Stadium following games. The team’s first playoff berth since 2016 — which the Giants clinched with their 38-10 rout of the Colts on Sunday — will bring those changes, and silence so many of those critiques that had followed him on that walk. see also John...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury

The Baltimore Ravens’ matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football featured a return that is sure to get the home crowd in Baltimore excited. One of the Ravens mascots named Poe returned in dramatic fashion on Sunday, coming out in a wheelchair before taking off a fake cast on his leg in an Read more... The post Ravens mascot makes triumphant return from brutal injury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLive.com

Lions scratch RB Justin Jackson because of late-week hip injury; Craig Reynolds in

DETROIT -- The Lions are going to need a new kick returner for their must-win game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Justin Jackson has become a late scratch because of a hip injury that popped up at practice on Friday. He was listed as questionable for the game -- the best designation possible for an injured player -- but ultimately did not get the green like to play against the Bears.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

FanDuel Ohio promo code: Pre-launch bonus gifts $100 + NBA League Pass

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s nearly New Year’s Day, and many sports fans in Ohio may know what that means. Online sports betting will officially be legal,...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Pistons vs. Bulls prediction + BetMGM bonus code MLIVE3 for $200

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Detroit Pistons head to Chicago to take on the Bulls tonight, and BetMGM Sportsbook has the perfect NBA-specific welcome offer to take...
CHICAGO, IL
MLive.com

DraftKings Sportsbook Ohio: $200 bonus bet promo before launch

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. 2022 has come and gone, and nobody may be more excited to turn the calendar than people living in Ohio. That’s because on...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

Lions RBs D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams struggling to produce down stretch

ALLEN PARK -- Duce Staley says it almost every time he meets with his running backs. “We’ve got to continue to be special as running backs,” the Detroit Lions assistant head coach says. “One person can’t tackle us, no matter if we’re stiffing-arming, using our weapon, no matter if we’re making them miss or running them over. We’ve got to make sure that we handle that part of it.”
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Caesars Ohio promo code activates sign-up bonus worth up to $1,500

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Legal online sports betting in Ohio is officially live, making now the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. They’re currently offering...
OHIO STATE
MLive.com

PointsBet promo code RFPICKS14: Get 2 bonus bets in OH, MI, NY & more

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Now that it’s finally the new year, it’s exciting to add Ohio to the list of states that can legally bet on sports....
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy