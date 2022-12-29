Read full article on original website
wzdm.com
Friday Sports
In High School Girls Tournament action yesterday…North Knox remained undefeated on the season…scoring a pair of wins at the Toby Yoho tournament. The 16-0 Lady Warriors beat Owen Valley 46-25 and held off Paoli 34-30. North Knox moves into todays semi-final at one against Brownstown Central. You can hear that game on WUZR 105.7fm.
wzdm.com
North Knox Suffers First Loss to Brownstown, Comes Back Against Trinity Lutheran
North Knox Split their games at the Toby Yoho Invitational. In game 1, North Knox fell to Brownstown Central 31-30 while in their second game came back and defeated Trinity Lutheran 58-55. North Knox is now 17-1 on the season. They are back in action January 7th at Eastern Greene.
wzdm.com
Alices Pick Up First Win of Season
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices picked up their first win of the season as they knocked off the Tell City Marksmen 60-41 to finish in 7th at the PSC Classic. Joel Sanders paced 3 Alices in double figures with 16 points. Wade Hall added 15 and Gus McCrary chipped in 12. With the win, Lincoln is now 1-7 on the season. They are off until next Friday when they host Jasper.
wbiw.com
Wilson, Millers go extra time to conquer BNL in classic Hall of Fame finale
NEW CASTLE – With the intensity level at maximum, with a championship hanging on her shoulders, Reagan Wilson went into attack mode. Not to be denied. Not by two defenders, not by anything as she roared into scoring range and launched the final shot of an instant classic. She...
wbiw.com
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville
JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores - Dec. 30, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — BOYS PREP BASKETBALL. Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28. Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29.
insidethehall.com
Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana
Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
Indiana Football Hopes to Land Veteran Quarterback in Transfer Portal
Indiana football coach Tom Allen said he hopes to add an older quarterback through the transfer portal this offseason due to Dexter Williams' injury and numerous outgoing transfers. Here are some options.
Josh Sanguinetti Withdraws From Transfer Portal, Returns to Indiana
Indiana safety Josh Sanguinetti announced on Friday that he will no longer transfer and instead return to Bloomington for his fifth season as a Hoosier.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling takes 15th Place with Two Individual Placers at Midlands
HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. ––––– Indiana Wrestling competed its way to 15th place with 34 points at the 58th Annual Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Thursday and Friday at NOW Arena. Indiana juniors Derek Gilcher (157) and Jacob Moran (125) made the deepest runs of the...
wzdm.com
Nancy Ann Benjamin, 62, Washington
Nancy Ann (Boddy) Benjamin, 62 of Washington went to her heavenly home on December 26, 2022. Nancy was born on December 20, 1960 in Ill to the late Barbara (Madden) Boddy and Arthur Boddy. Nancy was a beautiful soul who overcame many obstacles in her life. She was in an...
wzdm.com
Bob Brown, 96, Oaktown
Robert W. Brown, 96, of Oaktown, IN, went to his heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Bob was born on January 23, 1926 in Oaktown to the late George W. Brown and Gaythel E. Jeffers Brown. He married the love of his life, Peggy Ann (McClure) Brown on November 30, 1952, and they shared almost 58 years together before her passing in 2010.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
cbs4indy.com
Mild weather start to 2023
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
wzdm.com
Two Area Meetings Set for Tuesday
The South Knox School Board will hold an executive session early next month to discuss the job performance of an un-named employee. The session is set for January third at six p-m. That executive session is for discussion only; no action may be taken at the session. That meeting is...
Fox 59
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield
A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck
INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
panoramanow.com
Hobart Indiana is THE Place For Live Entertainment
Bobcat Goldthwait performing New Years Eve in Hobart,. Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Navy machinist from Brown County dies after ship struck by German torpedo
Before the United States entered World War II and despite the preponderance of isolationist leanings across the country, congress passed the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940 authorizing a draft. This was the first peacetime draft in U. S. history. By October 1940, all men between the ages of...
