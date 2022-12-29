ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spencer, IN

Friday Sports

In High School Girls Tournament action yesterday…North Knox remained undefeated on the season…scoring a pair of wins at the Toby Yoho tournament. The 16-0 Lady Warriors beat Owen Valley 46-25 and held off Paoli 34-30. North Knox moves into todays semi-final at one against Brownstown Central. You can hear that game on WUZR 105.7fm.
VINCENNES, IN
Alices Pick Up First Win of Season

The Vincennes Lincoln Alices picked up their first win of the season as they knocked off the Tell City Marksmen 60-41 to finish in 7th at the PSC Classic. Joel Sanders paced 3 Alices in double figures with 16 points. Wade Hall added 15 and Gus McCrary chipped in 12. With the win, Lincoln is now 1-7 on the season. They are off until next Friday when they host Jasper.
VINCENNES, IN
BNL boys conquer Jasper, Jeffersonville

JASPER – No matter how it was scored, Bedford North Lawrence posted impressive wins on Thursday. The Stars faced Jeffersonville and Jasper in a double-dual format, with the meet scored as three separate competitions. BNL’s boys team conquered both meets, stopping the Wildcats 115-70 and the Red Devils 110-72.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Video: Gabe Cupps talks senior season, future at Indiana

Centerville (Ohio) guard and IU signee Gabe Cupps scored 12 points on Thursday in an easy 63-35 win at New Albany. Postgame, Inside the Hall spoke with Cupps about how his senior season is going so far, the development of his game, his future in Bloomington and more. Watch our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com

In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
NEWBURGH, IN
Nancy Ann Benjamin, 62, Washington

Nancy Ann (Boddy) Benjamin, 62 of Washington went to her heavenly home on December 26, 2022. Nancy was born on December 20, 1960 in Ill to the late Barbara (Madden) Boddy and Arthur Boddy. Nancy was a beautiful soul who overcame many obstacles in her life. She was in an...
WASHINGTON, IN
Bob Brown, 96, Oaktown

Robert W. Brown, 96, of Oaktown, IN, went to his heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Bob was born on January 23, 1926 in Oaktown to the late George W. Brown and Gaythel E. Jeffers Brown. He married the love of his life, Peggy Ann (McClure) Brown on November 30, 1952, and they shared almost 58 years together before her passing in 2010.
OAKTOWN, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
Mild weather start to 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air stays in place to ring in the new year after a cold blast of arctic air hit Indiana. Saturday broke what would have been a three day streak with highs in the 50s, but a cold front was enough to wipe out the warmth. Still though, our pattern remains mild and a brewing storm system will be enough to bring back the mild air.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Two Area Meetings Set for Tuesday

The South Knox School Board will hold an executive session early next month to discuss the job performance of an un-named employee. The session is set for January third at six p-m. That executive session is for discussion only; no action may be taken at the session. That meeting is...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Dog abandoned on county road in Greenfield

A large crowd turns up for Kirk Cameron story hour at IndyPL. IMPD investigates overnight shootings; Victims include …. The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one where a man was outside of a near southwest side bar. IMPD investigates 3 overnight shootings.
GREENFIELD, IN
465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound was shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hobart Indiana is THE Place For Live Entertainment

Bobcat Goldthwait performing New Years Eve in Hobart,. Robert Francis “Bobcat” Goldthwait (born May 26, 1962) is an American actor, comedian, director and screenwriter, known for his dark comedy stand-up act, delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.
HOBART, IN

