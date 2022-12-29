Read full article on original website
Related
Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers
Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded
Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
Southwest Airlines passengers were threatened with arrest on Christmas for ‘trespassing’ at the airport they were stranded in
Southwest passengers stranded in Nashville on Christmas were told by airport police they no longer had valid tickets and risked arrest.
Why Southwest is melting down
A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff
Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
Why the National Weather Service is calling this a 'once-in-a-generation event'
A developing "bomb cyclone" prompted alerts for tens of millions of people from Washington state to Maryland, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will affect much of the country, but the most serious effects will be a blizzard in the Midwest on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the details.
msn.com
How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant
No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Tragic new details emerge about Aussie family's plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico
Tragic new details have emerged of the final moments before an Australian family plunged to their death in a plane crash, killing the parents and a 12-year-old daughter, and leaving another daughter as the only surviving member of the family.
TMZ.com
Father of 7 Misses Chance at Heart Transplant Due to Canceled Flight Over Weather
A father from Alaska missed a lifesaving opportunity to receive a new heart after his Alaska Airlines flight was canceled due to the historic U.S. winter storm. Patrick Holland, who is battling congestive heart failure, was contacted by the University of Washington Medical Center on Dec. 22 saying he was next in line for a heart transplant.
smithmountainlake.com
Homes on Lake Erie were encased in ice as blizzard whipped frigid waves onshore
Lakefront homes in Ontario were encased in a thick, spiky coat of ice after last weekend's blizzard whipped frigid waves on shore. Residents of the Fort Erie community, coincidentally named Crystal Beach, said the waves were crashing over their Lake Erie break wall during the storm. "Then the water has...
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
travelawaits.com
These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.
If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
Pink snow spells serious trouble for water in the western US
The algae’s appearance on snow has earned it nicknames ranging from watermelon snow to glacier blood. Sarah Mosquera/High Country NewsResearchers are trying to understand what drives snow algal blooms and how they could alter water supplies.
Walmart confirms change to 200 stores from two January dates – it’ll hit every shopper with an extra charge
WALMART shoppers in more states face being hit with extra charges from January as the retailer scraps single-use bags. The changes affect both plastic and paper bags in Walmart's Colorado and New York stores. They'll come into effect on January 1 in Colorado and on January 18 in New York,...
Park Rangers Record First-Ever Moose Sighting in Mount Rainier: LOOK
The largest of the deer family, moose can be found all across the northern forests of North America. Their habitat, however, generally doesn’t include Washington. While some roam the forests of northern states like Idaho, Montana, and Maine, their numbers are far larger in the colder environments of Canada and Alaska.
Ice Volcanoes Have Already Formed on Lake Superior in December 2022
Ice Volcanoes are a special feature on the Great Lakes that generally form later in the winter when the ice levels have had a chance to grow over the lakes. However early in the winter of 2022-2023, in the first week of December, the first ice volcanoes on Lake Superior have been photographed.
Arctic Blast: Watch People Throwing Boiling Water into Freezing Air
While the cloud of steam and ice looks awesome, it can lead to severe burns if the wind is blowing the wrong direction.
South Dakota Rancher Saved After Being Stranded in Blizzard for 27 Hours
When one South Dakota rancher set out to feed his cattle late last week, he had no idea it would be 27 hours before he made it back home. Thankfully, a group of helpful friends and strangers banded together to eventually rescue the rancher from the blizzard. Getting him safely back home.
activenorcal.com
Snow Report: 70 Inches of New Snow Pushes NorCal Totals Past 10 Feet for December
The major winter storm that nuked Northern California with a ton of mountain snow lived up to the hype over the weekend. The snow totals catapult the region into what many hope will be a wet winter. When the storm arrived on Friday, many people were skeptical if it could...
I've taken over 50 long-haul Amtrak trips. Here are 10 things you should know before getting on a train.
I've frequently traveled cross-country by train, so I know how to make the most of the journey, like booking early and paying attention to the time.
CBS News
586K+
Followers
76K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0