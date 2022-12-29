ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Southwest Airlines Solves Problem, Has Great News for Customers

Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report built its business on being passenger friendly. Its the airline which does not charge extra for baggage, changing your flights, or getting a non-alcoholic drink onboard. It's the airline with friendly flight attendants and staff that goes above and beyond for passengers. Living...
TEXAS STATE
Upworthy

The one hard and fast rule when your flight gets canceled or delayed and you're stranded

Air travel is a hot mess right now, especially with Southwest Airlines apparently in a system-wide meltdown. Thousands of flights have been canceled. Passengers are stranded at airports across the country. Checked bags are nowhere to be found. People are complaining of hours-long customer service lines and no one answering phones. All of this is immensely frustrating, of course. No one likes having their plans changed without warning and having to scramble to problem-solve on the fly. Traveling is already stressful as it is, especially during the holidays, which is all the more reason to follow the one hard and fast rule for when your travel plans get disrupted.Be kind to airline employees.
CNN

Why Southwest is melting down

A punishing winter storm that dumped multiple feet of snow across much of America led to widespread flight cancellations over the Christmas holiday. By Monday, air travel was more or less back to normal -- unless you booked your holiday travel with Southwest Airlines.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Prepare for Snowmageddon! Winter storm is expected to hit the Northeast Monday with forecasters warning upstate New Yorkers to brace for between six and TEN inches of the white stuff

Some states in the Northeast are expected to see their first snowfall of the season with some areas getting a snow blanket of up to 10 inches through Monday. Northeastern Pennsylvania, upstate New York, northwest Connecticut, northwest New Jersey, New England, and western Massachusetts have all received Winter Weather Advisories as residents can expect large amounts of snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
msn.com

How to Get Bumped to First ClassAccording to a Former Flight Attendant

No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
TMZ.com

Father of 7 Misses Chance at Heart Transplant Due to Canceled Flight Over Weather

A father from Alaska missed a lifesaving opportunity to receive a new heart after his Alaska Airlines flight was canceled due to the historic U.S. winter storm. Patrick Holland, who is battling congestive heart failure, was contacted by the University of Washington Medical Center on Dec. 22 saying he was next in line for a heart transplant.
SEATTLE, WA
smithmountainlake.com

Homes on Lake Erie were encased in ice as blizzard whipped frigid waves onshore

Lakefront homes in Ontario were encased in a thick, spiky coat of ice after last weekend's blizzard whipped frigid waves on shore. Residents of the Fort Erie community, coincidentally named Crystal Beach, said the waves were crashing over their Lake Erie break wall during the storm. "Then the water has...
travelawaits.com

These Are The 10 Most Expensive Airports To Fly Out Of In The U.S.

If you think it’s costing more to fly these days, it’s not just your imagination. Airfare has indeed risen significantly over the past two years. For instance, the national average cost of airfare was $397 in the second quarter of this year, according to SmartAsset, which offers consumer-focused financial information. That’s a 21 percent increase over the cost of airfare in the second quarter of 2021. It’s also the highest national average cost of airfare since 2014, SmartAsset notes.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

CBS News

