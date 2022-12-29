Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Dallas Police Seeking 2 Suspects Following Attempted CarjackingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Eight Best Restaurants in Dallas for FoodiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
BBQ restaurant's new spinoff sizzles in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines.1. Dallas BBQ restaurant with Wagyu brisket will spin off location in Addison. Like a holiday gift to BBQ fans, a Dallas barbecue restaurant is expanding with a spinoff: Oak'd BBQ, which first debuted on Greenville Avenue in late 2020, is opening a location in Addison. It'll open in February at 4525 Belt Line Rd., a space that was home for 20-plus years to Chamberlain Seafood.2. Sprawling ranch in Texas bluebonnet mecca steps onto market for $7.75M. Anyone...
List of every Dallas restaurant and bar that closed in 2022
Like most industries, the Dallas restaurant world is still in recovery after the pandemic, with some restaurants drawing big crowds and others barely able to muster a four-top. In chronological order, here's a list of restaurants that closed in Dallas in 2022: La Tarte Tropézienne, World-famous French bakery café known for its unusual cream-filled tarts, closed its location at the Hotel Joule in downtown Dallas — the first-ever storefront for La Tarte outside of France — in early January. Pizza Lounge, a pizzeria that'd been slinging pies in Exposition Park since 2009, closed on January 9, after 12-plus years. The closing was...
Glorious galas and celebrity couples star in our 10 hottest Dallas society stories of 2022
Editor's note: As we look back at the most-read society stories from 2022, we see Dallas philanthropists flexing some serious fundraising muscle at glittering galas all year long - whether supporting children's charities at Crystal Charity Ball, the fight against cancer at Cattle Baron's Ball, or fashion-career scholarships at FGI Night of Stars Gala. Celebrity couples made a few appearances on the list, and a couple of 'Yellowstone' stars roped in a staggering amount at one big bash. 1. Dallas' most VIP couple leads all-star gala for Perot Museum 10th anniversary. The 10th anniversary of a Dallas landmark deserves a...
From Christmas lights to Banksyland, these 2022 Dallas arts & entertainment stories earned an ovation
Editor's note: As we look back at the most-read arts & entertainment stories of 2022, we see Dallas readers were eager to get out and have fun, in ways both familiar (Christmas lights) and new (an immersive Banksy experience). We covered a sad musician obituary and the sad closure of a beloved art supply store. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders got the boot from CMT, but CMT announced it's coming to Texas for its big awards show. These are the most popular A&E stories of the year.1. Where to see the most spectacular Christmas lights dazzling Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022. In early...
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this New Year's weekend
The tail end of the holiday season is usually light on new events, but this year brings a bunch of different people to town. All of the area comedy clubs will be hopping with performers, and there will be a big comedy event at a larger venue. There will also be an electronic music festival, two new local theater productions, a couple of concerts, and the end of a long-running exhibition.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events....
These are the 6 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
This week is kind of like the eye of a hurricane – that slightly quiet time of calm sandwiched between two whirlwind events. Many restaurants and bars are saving their resources for big New Year’s Eve festivities this Saturday night, and you can find that list here. But don’t miss these six tasty events in the meantime, from seven days of brunch to a Christmas light tour that comes with tacos and margaritas.Tuesday, December 277 Days of Brunch at Ida ClaireMerry Brunchmas! That’s what this Southern-influenced restaurant and bar is saying all week while hosting seven straight days of post-Christmas...
Plow Burger vegan food truck from Austin closes outpost in Denton
A cool concept from Austin that expanded to the DFW area in 2021 has closed: Plow Burger, a food truck with a vegan menu that was set up across from UNT in Denton, shut down in December, and has no plans to reopen. A spokesperson said that the closure was predicated on a variety of factors that included the pandemic and an unsustainable increase in the cost of goods. Plow Burger was founded in 2018 by Isaac Mogannam and partner Jason Sabala, founder of Buzz Mill Coffee in Austin, where they set up their first food truck location. They've been called...
Thriving Dallas neighbor declared America's 9th biggest boomtown for 2022
This year, Lewisville is one of the most booming cities in America. The Dallas neighbor ranks No. 9 among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. To rank the top “boomtowns” in America, SmartAsset analyzed data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. The site evaluated topics such as five-year population change, average yearly growth in economic output (GDP), five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, one-year change in unemployment rate and five-year change in household income. Ninth-ranked Lewisville is the only...
Best neighborhood Christmas lights sparkle in this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this Christmas weekend? Find that list here.1. Best Dallas homes and neighborhoods for over-the-top Christmas lights in 2022. Loading the family into the car and driving around, looking at Christmas lights, is a cherished holiday tradition. But, where to go? Here is a list of top local homes and neighborhoods for Christmas lights this season. For a larger list of spectacular Christmas lights around Dallas, including drive-thrus and commercial displays,...
Landmark Texas estate checks in on exclusive list of world's best hotels for 2023
A new list of the best hotels in the world — by Condė Nast Traveler, no less — may sound lofty and aspirational, but one is just a short ways from Dallas: the now prestigious Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection.Opened in 2020 and known for its lush Lutie’s Garden Restaurant and beautiful Hyde Park setting, this resort signals luxury without stuffiness or cold modernity. On the contrary, most of its programming — some open only to guests and some specifically advertised to the public — is most attractive for its old-fashioned charm, with plenty of opportunities to dress up...
Kinzo Sushi restaurant brings sophisticated omakase and sake to Frisco
A new sushi restaurant has debuted in Frisco with the noble mission of bringing the omakase experience to residents in the area and saving them a drive to Dallas.Called Kinzo Sushi, it just opened in North Frisco near Little Elm, at 14111 King Rd. #2100, where it's serving sushi, plus special hot and cold dishes, plus a full bar.The restaurant is a partnership between manager Kyle Choi and chef Leo Kekoa, who previously worked for Nobu."I used to be a customer at Nobu, and chef Leo and I would talk about opening a place," Choi says. "We wanted to bring...
From scandals to staff changes, everything that happened in 2022 Dallas-Fort Worth theater
Change was afoot this year in Dallas-Fort Worth theater, from company openings and closings to staff shake-ups and even a union kerfuffle.Perhaps the most high-level change was the appointment of Martine Elyse Philippe as the new Director of the Office of Arts & Culture in Dallas, a role she assumed just two weeks ago. She replaces interim director Benjamin Espino, and will oversee partnerships and support with arts and cultural organizations.Also recently announced were the new plans for the Kalita Humphreys Theater, designed by New York-based Diller Scofidio + Renfro. Home to the Dallas Theater Center since 1959 — and...
Dallas BBQ restaurant with Wagyu brisket will spin off location in Addison
Like a holiday gift to BBQ fans, a Dallas barbecue restaurant is expanding with a spinoff: Oak'd BBQ, which first debuted on Greenville Avenue in late 2020, is opening a location in Addison.It'll open at 4525 Belt Line Rd., a space that was home for 20-plus years to Chamberlain Seafood, the seafood spot from chef Richard Chamberlain.According to a release, it'll open in February 2023.Oak'd was originally founded by a group whose investors included Allen Evans and radio personality Kellie Rasberry. The restaurant is now owned by Michael Lane, who is also the chef.Lane is a native of Houston and...
Where to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 at these Dallas restaurants
Here comes the end of 2022, and it's none too soon to start making plans for its exit. In fact, plans should probably be made ASAP. It's only five days away. What are you waiting for, other than this list of New Year's Eve events being hosted by restaurants (mostly) around Dallas. There are festivities of all kinds, from a no-charge-at-the-door groovy wine bar toast to an over-the-top meal that costs $495 per head. Something for every speed to say Goodbye 2022 and Hello 2023. (And if you're looking for parties but not dining, check out our other list of 14...
14 cool celebrations to bring in the New Year around Dallas-Fort Worth
Everyone likes to celebrate the New Year in one way or another, and Dallas-Fort Worth offers plenty of options for doing so. The following list is by no means comprehensive, but it gives a glimpse at the variety of different events taking place on New Year's Eve. Whether you prefer low-key or all-out, you can welcome 2023 in style. (Looking for dining options? Find that list here.)Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark presents Epic Family New YearIt may cold outside, but you can still swim to your heart's content at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie. Their New Year’s Eve celebration...
Quirky homes and celebrity pads get listed in this year's 10 hottest Dallas real estate stories
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read real estate stories in Dallas for 2022 — including big listings, market trends, and homes with ties to beloved sports and music stars.1. 2 quirky shipping container houses come on the market in Dallas' Fair Park. One form of housing that has captured people's imagination as of late is the shipping container home, and in February, there were two on the market from a Dallas developer who has made it his specialty. Both properties were located just a few blocks south of Fair Park....
All the best things to do in Dallas this Christmas weekend
With Christmas falling on a weekend this year, it's holiday events galore. There are only a handful of new events to check out, including two one-night-only holiday productions and visiting comedian.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this Christmas weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. Still looking for dining options on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or restaurants to take out-of-town company. Find those lists here and here.Thursday, December 22Holiday eventsIf you haven't had a chance to check out a holiday event this year, there...
Dallas named No. 7 smartest city in the U.S. by new tech-driven study
Sometimes being smart is knowing things like practical math. Sometimes it’s simply knowing when it’s a bad idea to get onto LBJ Freeway.Dallas is smart in lots of ways, and a new tech-driven study by real estate technology company ProptechOS puts the city near the top of its list of smartest cities in the United States. It ranks No. 7.In this study, “smart” takes a tech-y form, implying connectivity, efficiency, and forethought, and applies to the city itself rather than its residents. The study looked at "which major cities in Europe and the USA are best prepared for a smarter...
New faith-based musical backed by Duck Dynasty stars pitches its tent at The Colony's Grandscape
A brand-new "theatrical event" about the life of Jesus Christ will premiere at Grandscape in The Colony in May 2023.Called His Story: The Musical, it's produced and directed by Tony Award-nominated talent and written by Dallas-based Anna Miriam Brown, now 22, who was just 16 when she started working on the book, music, and lyrics.A new state-of-the-art, 1,300-seat performance venue called the Broadway Tent will be set up in the (currently empty) lot in front of Grandscape's Ferris wheel. Designed by Matthew Churchill Productions, Ltd., it will feature plush seating, 360-degree overhead projection mapping, and full A/C and heating.“Immediately on...
Dallas metal detectorist unearths decades-old class ring, reunites with owner
There's something about a lost ring story that everyone loves — especially when the ring is symbolic, such as an engagement ring — and even better when the finder is a hero who does the righteous thing. A hero like Sean Bailey, a Dallas resident who recently unearthed a class ring dating back to the early '90s and was able to reunite it with its long-lost owner. Bailey, a merchandising manager and well known figure in Dallas' rock scene who tours with bands like the Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat, has been a metal detecting hobbyist for more than 15 years —...
CultureMap Dallas
Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://dallas.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0