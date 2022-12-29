Skills Center Maritime Grant

Seattle Skills Center to share $1.3M maritime grant

In partnership with Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, Seattle Skills Center and Sound Experience have been co-awarded a $1.3 million grant to partner with maritime industry employers. The grant will provide training and services to students and place youth in internships that lead to full-time employment in entry-level maritime goals.

Maritime industry partners project a major workforce shortage over the coming years for maritime deck and engine crewmembers.

“You can see the need for a new generation of maritime workers everywhere — from the ferry system to the crowded docks of our waterfront,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. “We need young people to see it too and get involved.”

The Skills Center is working to connect students to maritime opportunities. Many of these jobs require less than two years of post-secondary education, and training can begin while students are still in high school.

The Skills Center has been sub-contracted by Urban League to engage high school students, recently graduated students of color furthest from educational justice, and female-identifying students in the maritime industry, increasing their awareness and providing hands-on learning opportunities during the summer and the academic year.

Students will learn important and overlooked aspects of the contributions of people of color to the maritime industry. Additionally, they will have hands-on vessel operations experiences at Seattle Maritime Academy and aboard the historic schooner Adventuress. Interested students will also get a quick overview of maritime manufacturing.

To learn more about this exciting program or to sign up, email skillscenterinfo@seattleschools.org.