Seattle, WA

Skills Center Maritime Grant

Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
Seattle Skills Center to share $1.3M maritime grant

In partnership with Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, Seattle Skills Center and Sound Experience have been co-awarded a $1.3 million grant to partner with maritime industry employers. The grant will provide training and services to students and place youth in internships that lead to full-time employment in entry-level maritime goals.

Maritime industry partners project a major workforce shortage over the coming years for maritime deck and engine crewmembers.

“You can see the need for a new generation of maritime workers everywhere — from the ferry system to the crowded docks of our waterfront,” said Port of Seattle Commissioner Hamdi Mohamed. “We need young people to see it too and get involved.”

The Skills Center is working to connect students to maritime opportunities. Many of these jobs require less than two years of post-secondary education, and training can begin while students are still in high school.

The Skills Center has been sub-contracted by Urban League to engage high school students, recently graduated students of color furthest from educational justice, and female-identifying students in the maritime industry, increasing their awareness and providing hands-on learning opportunities during the summer and the academic year.

Students will learn important and overlooked aspects of the contributions of people of color to the maritime industry. Additionally, they will have hands-on vessel operations experiences at Seattle Maritime Academy and aboard the historic schooner Adventuress. Interested students will also get a quick overview of maritime manufacturing.

To learn more about this exciting program or to sign up, email skillscenterinfo@seattleschools.org.

Seattle, Washington

Update: Our South Park Response Work

On the mornings of December 27 and 28, the tidally influenced Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, a low-lying community which has experienced moderate flooding and sewer backups in the past. This week’s extreme king tide, combined with days of heavy rain, made for an unprecedented event.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Consulting Teacher Program Receives Grant

The Professional Growth and Educator Support (PGES) Consulting Teacher Program of Seattle Public Schools has been chosen by the Gesa Community Foundation as a recipient of Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant. The award, a $7,000 grant, will be used to help support new-to-profession teachers. SPS will use this...
SEATTLE, WA
The Center Square

Tacoma seeks artists for $30,000 mall project

(The Center Square) – The City of Tacoma is seeking out artists to apply for an art project in the Tacoma Mall area. The art project would have a budget of $30,000. That is funded through the city’s Madison District Green Infrastructure project. Neighborhoods within a six block radius of the mall are intended to receive fixes to their drainage system and protect Puget Sound from polluted runoff by installing permeable pavement.
TACOMA, WA
governing.com

How This School District Helped Homeless Students Graduate

In April of his senior year at Timberline High School in Lacey, Wash., after years of conflict at home, Mikel Jake “MJ” Dizon became homeless. He was a few months from graduation, but considered dropping out of school to focus on his job as a Starbucks barista to make money for rent. This decision could redirect the course of Dizon’s life.
LACEY, WA
Tri-City Herald

Want to start the new year fresh? Bask in freezing water at a Polar Bear Plunge event

To start 2023 on the right foot, Washington state residents can take a splash at a Polar Bear Plunge event in the Tacoma area. The Polar Bear Plunge is an annual tradition where people submerge themselves in freezing water to welcome the first day of the new year. Although some events have been canceled during the past few years due to pandemic-related health measures, many areas near Tacoma are bringing back the tradition.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

An accessible guide to hiking in Washington

The Seattle Now team makes a lot of shows… And some really leave a mark on us. This week we’re going to highlight some of our favorite conversations of the year. We loved this show because hiking is essential to life for a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest. And Syren Nagakyrie’s book, The Disabled Hiker’s Guide to Western Washington and Oregon, helps make one of our favorite activities more accessible.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Style Expert Shares 7 Clothing Programs for Recycling Mountains of Old Clothes

With so many environmental conservation efforts out there, anyone would be overwhelmed as to which one to pursue. A style expert recommends looking no further than the mountain of old clothes in the closet and the seven clothing programs suitable for recycling still-usable clothing. Zoe Sayler, a style editor for...
SEATTLE, WA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Washington (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Washington. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Washington. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
SEATTLE, WA
pethelpful.com

Dad Goes Above and Beyond After Hummingbird Feeder Freezes in Seattle

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Winter Storm Elliot has been wreaking havoc across the United States throughout the week of Christmas, but there are still so many heartwarming moments that shine through despite it all. Just look at what one Seattle dad did when he noticed the frozen hummingbird feeder! After a hummingbird seemed to ask for help, he got creative with extension cables and a candle warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alaska man who missed out on heart transplant opportunity coming to Seattle to be closer to hospital

Patrick Holland was on his way to Seattle from Fairbanks, Alaska, for a heart transplant when his plane was grounded because of the major winter storm that hit last week. “I felt destroyed. I had never experienced so many emotions, up and down rollercoaster, in my life,” Holland said. He was traveling with his brother. Shortly after his plane was grounded, he was informed the heart would go to someone else in need.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
riptidefish.com

Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington

Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

What we’re doing to maintain and preserve the Spokane St Swing Bridge

Spokane St Swing Bridge (low bridge) is a vital connection across the West Duwamish Waterway, particularly for people biking or walking and for truck drivers and workers accessing Terminal 5. The structure was built in 1991 and opens for marine vessels around 1,500 times yearly. Planning, design, and construction for...
SEATTLE, WA

